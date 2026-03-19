Panthers GameDay at Oilers: How to Watch, Stream; Lines, Goalies, Odds

Looks like the Florida Panthers will look a lot like themselves tonight when they visit the Edmonton Oilers in a rematch of the past two Stanley Cup Finals.

After giving veteran players the night off in previous games, Paul Maurice is loading his lineup up with all healthy regulars going tonight in Edmonton.

“I think the juice is going to be there for both teams tonight,” Maurice said after Thursday’s morning skate.

The Panthers come into the game a mile out of playoff contention with lopsided (11-4) losses in the first two games of this road trip at Seattle and Vancouver.

Playing Edmonton, the team that Florida beat in the Stanley Cup Final the past two summers, should bring out some fight in the Panthers tonight.

At least that is the hope.

“We have a certain expectation here, a culture set,” Matthew Tkachuk said. “You have to get fired up for these games. It’s hard not to get fired up for this one, right? It’s a team we have played the past two years and we have created something here we don’t want to ruin just by not having our best year.

“We’re all grinding through this together.’’

NOTES: PANTHERS at OILERS

Starting Goalies: The Panthers will have Sergei Bobrovsky in net tonight with Daniil Tarasov likely going Friday in Calgary. Bobrovsky has gone 8-5 against the Oilers over the past two posteasons. Connor Ingram continues to start for the Oilers.

The Panthers will have in net tonight with likely going Friday in Calgary. Bobrovsky has gone 8-5 against the Oilers over the past two posteasons. continues to start for the Oilers. How to Watch/Stream: The Panthers remain on local television tonight. You can stream the game on Panthers+ locally and ESPN+ outside the South Florida market.

The Panthers remain on local television tonight. You can stream the game on Panthers+ locally and ESPN+ outside the South Florida market. NHL Betting Odds: The Oilers are favorites (-150) on the money line at the local book. If you think the Panthers will pull it off, a $100 wager is worth $130 if they do.

ON DECK: GAME No. 68

FLORIDA PANTHERS at EDMONTON OILERS

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (33-31-3) LINES

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 70 Jesper Boqvist

10 A.J. Greer // 17 Evan Rodrigues // 11 Mackie Samoskevich

29 Cole Reinhardt // 92 Tomas Nosek // 71 Luke Kunin

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

77 Niko Mikkola // 3 Seth Jones

7 Dmitry Kulikov // 20 Mike Benning

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

40 Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Nolan Foote, Vinnie Hinostroza, Donovan Sebrango

Injured: Sam Reinhart (undisclosed), Uvis Balinskis (lower body), Brad Marchand (lower body), Sasha Barkov (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)

PROJECTED EDMONTON OILERS (34-26-9) LINES

92 Vasily Podkolzin // 97 Connor McDavid // 22 Matthew Savoie

18 Zach Hyman // 93 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins // 28 Jack Roslovic

81 Josh Samanski // 16 Jason Dickinson // 15 Roby Jarventie

46 Max Jones // 19 Adam Henrique // 10 Trent Frederic

14 Mattias Ekholm // 2 Evan Bouchard

25 Darnell Nurse // 5 Connor Murphy

96 Jake Walman // 24 Spencer Stastney

39 Connor Ingram

35 Tristan Jarry

Scratched: Kasperi Kapanen

Injured: Colton Dach (undisclosed), Leon Draisaitl (lower body), Ty Emberson (undisclosed), Mattias Janmark (shoulder), Curtis Lazar (undisclosed)