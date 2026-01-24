Florida Panthers
Panthers GameDay at Wild: How to Watch, Goalies, Lines, Odds
The Florida Panthers have a tough road test tonight against a Minnesota Wild team that has won three of its past four games.
The Panthers are coming off a 2-1 shootout win against the Winnipeg Jets — but have a back-to-back set with the Wild and Chicago Blackhawks coming up.
Brad Marchand was back on the ice for the Panthers today, but Paul Maurice did not say whether or not he would return to the lineup.
Florida did activate Marchand off IR, but he could miss his eighth straight game.
NOTES: PANTHERS AT WILD
- Starting Goalies: Sergei Bobrovsky is back in net for the Panthers for the first time since his fight against the San Jose Sharks. Filip Gustavsson goes for the Wild.
How to Watch/Stream: The Panthers are back on local television tonight but also on NHL Network. To stream, use Panthers+ locally or ESPN+ nationally.
- NHL Betting Odds: The Wild is favored (-130) on the money line at the local book. To win with Florida (+110), a $100 bet wins $110.
ON DECK: GAME No. 50
FLORIDA PANTHERS AT MINNESOTA WILD
- When: Saturday, 8 p.m.
- Where: Grand Casino Arena; St. Paul, Minn.
- Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FTL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (Naples/FTM)
- Streaming: Panthers+, ESPN+
- Radio: WQAM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Local Betting Odds — Wild Favored: MoneyLine (-130); Puck Line -1.5 (+175); O/U 6.5 (+105/-130)
- Last Season: Tied 1-1
- This Season — At Minnesota: Saturday. At Florida: March 26.
- All-time Regular Season Series: Minnesota leads 21-11-2, 1 tie
- Up Next for the Panthers: Sunday at Chicago Blackhawks, 8 p.m.
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (26-20-3) LINES
27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 13 Sam Reinhart
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 10 A.J. Greer
11 Mackie Samoskevich // 17 Evan Rodrigues // 19 Matthew Tkachuk
95 Sandis Vilmanis // 79 Cole Schwindt // 71 Luke Kunin
42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad
77 Niko Mikkola // 26 Uvis Balinskis
22 Toby Bjornfot // 2 Jeff Petry
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
40 Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Donovan Sebrango, Jesper Boqvist
Injured: Brad Marchand (lower body), Seth Jones (upper body), Sasha Barkov (knee), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)
PROJECTED MINNESOTA WILD (29-14-9) LINES
97 Kirill Kaprizov // 38 Ryan Hartman // 36 Mats Zuccarello
90 Marcus Johansson // 14 Joel Eriksson Ek // 12 Matt Boldy
17 Marcus Foligno // 22 Danila Yurov // 91 Vladimir Tarasenko
13 Yakov Trenin // 78 Nico Sturm // 18 Vinnie Hinostroza
43 Quinn Hughes // 7 Brock Faber
5 Jake Middleton // 46 Jared Spurgeon
48 Daemon Hunt // 55 David Jiricek
32 Filip Gustavsson
30 Jesper Wallstedt
Scratched: David Spack, Tyler Pitlick
Injured: Zach Bogosian (lower body), Jonas Brodin (lower body)