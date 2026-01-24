Connect with us

Florida Panthers

Panthers GameDay at Wild: How to Watch, Goalies, Lines, Odds

Published

2 hours ago

on

Panthers wild

The Florida Panthers have a tough road test tonight against a Minnesota Wild team that has won three of its past four games.

The Panthers are coming off a 2-1 shootout win against the Winnipeg Jets — but have a back-to-back set with the Wild and Chicago Blackhawks coming up.

Brad Marchand was back on the ice for the Panthers today, but Paul Maurice did not say whether or not he would return to the lineup.

Florida did activate Marchand off IR, but he could miss his eighth straight game.

NOTES: PANTHERS AT WILD

  • Starting Goalies: Sergei Bobrovsky is back in net for the Panthers for the first time since his fight against the San Jose Sharks. Filip Gustavsson goes for the Wild.
    How to Watch/Stream: The Panthers are back on local television tonight but also on NHL Network. To stream, use Panthers+ locally or ESPN+ nationally.
  • NHL Betting Odds: The Wild is favored (-130) on the money line at the local book. To win with Florida (+110), a $100 bet wins $110.

ON DECK: GAME No. 50
FLORIDA PANTHERS AT MINNESOTA WILD 
  • When: Saturday, 8 p.m.
  • Where: Grand Casino Arena; St. Paul, Minn.
  • Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FTL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (Naples/FTM)
  • Streaming: Panthers+, ESPN+
  • Radio: WQAM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
  • Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
  • Local Betting Odds — Wild Favored: MoneyLine (-130); Puck Line -1.5 (+175); O/U 6.5 (+105/-130)
  • Last Season: Tied 1-1
  • This Season — At Minnesota: Saturday. At Florida: March 26.
  • All-time Regular Season Series: Minnesota leads 21-11-2, 1 tie
  • Up Next for the Panthers: Sunday at Chicago Blackhawks, 8 p.m.

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (26-20-3) LINES

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 13 Sam Reinhart

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 10 A.J. Greer

11 Mackie Samoskevich // 17 Evan Rodrigues // 19 Matthew Tkachuk

95 Sandis Vilmanis // 79 Cole Schwindt // 71 Luke Kunin

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

77 Niko Mikkola // 26 Uvis Balinskis

22 Toby Bjornfot // 2 Jeff Petry

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

40 Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Donovan Sebrango, Jesper Boqvist

Injured: Brad Marchand (lower body), Seth Jones (upper body), Sasha Barkov (knee), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)

PROJECTED MINNESOTA WILD (29-14-9) LINES

97 Kirill Kaprizov // 38 Ryan Hartman // 36 Mats Zuccarello

90 Marcus Johansson // 14 Joel Eriksson Ek // 12 Matt Boldy

17 Marcus Foligno // 22 Danila Yurov // 91 Vladimir Tarasenko

13 Yakov Trenin // 78 Nico Sturm // 18 Vinnie Hinostroza

43 Quinn Hughes // 7 Brock Faber

5 Jake Middleton // 46 Jared Spurgeon

48 Daemon Hunt // 55 David Jiricek

32 Filip Gustavsson

30 Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: David Spack, Tyler Pitlick

Injured: Zach Bogosian (lower body), Jonas Brodin (lower body)

Get FHN+ today!
Related Topics:
Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x