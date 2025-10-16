Florida Panthers
Panthers GameDay at Devils: How to Watch, Lines, Goalies, Odds
- shares
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment
- Subscribe to FHN+
The Florida Panthers are facing a first in this new season tonight when they visit the New Jersey Devils: A losing streak.
The Panthers, playing their first back-to-back of the season, have dropped the first two of this five-game road trip including a 4-1 loss in Detroit on Wednesday night.
Florida’s special teams continue to be one of the team’s strengths.
On Wednesday, Detroit went 1-for-3 on the power play, scoring with a two-man advantage.
The Panthers have only allowed two power play goals in their first five games this season.
Florida’s penalty kill has been successful 93.3 percent of the time thus far this season; the power play is running at a 31.6 percent clip. Both units are ranked fourth in the NHL.
NOTES: PANTHERS @ DEVILS
- Former Panthers goalie Jacob Markstrom will be out a few weeks after getting hurt on Monday in Columbus. Nico Daws was called up by the Devils to replace him on the roster.
- Starting Goalies: Daniil Tarasov is expected to start for the Panthers; Jake Allen starts for the Devils.
- How to Watch: The Panthers are back on local TV tonight, The game can be streamed on Panthers+ and ESPN+.
- NHL Betting Odds: For the first time this season, the Panthers are underdogs on the money line (+135) at the local book. To win with the Panthers, a $100 bet pays $135.
ON DECK: GAME No. 6
FLORIDA PANTHERS at NEW JERSEY DEVILS
- When: Thursday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Prudential Center, Newark
- Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FTL); WPTV 5/WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (SWFla)
- Streaming: Panthers+; ESPN+
- Radio: WQAM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Local Betting Odds — Devils Favored: MoneyLine (-160); Puck Line -1.5 (+140); O/U 6.5 (+115/-145)
- Season Series — At Panthers: Nov. 20. At Devils: Thursday; March 3.
- Last Season: New Jersey won 2-0-1
- All-time Regular Season Series: Devils lead 59-37-8, 7 ties
- Up Next for the Panthers: Saturday at Buffalo Sabres, 1 p.m.
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (3-2-0) LINES
11 Mackie Samoskevich // 9 Sam Bennett // 13 Sam Reinhart
27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 63 Brad Marchand
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 17 Evan Rodrigues // 70 Jesper Boqvist
10 A.J. Greer // 71 Luke Kunin // 12 Jonah Gadjovich
42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad
77 Niko Mikkola // 3 Seth Jones
26 Uvis Balinskis // 2 Jeff Petry
40 Daniil Tarasov
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Cole Schwindt, Toby Bjornfot, Donovan Sebrango
Injured: Sasha Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder)
Immigration Issue: Noah Gregor
PROJECTED NEW JERSEY DEVILS (2-1-0) LINES
18 Ondrej Palat // 86 Jack Hughes // 63 Jesper Bratt
28 Timo Meier // 13 Nico Hischier // 91 Dawson Mercer
81 Arseny Gritsyuk // 12 Cody Glass // 16 Connor Brown
47 Paul Cotter // 14 Luke Glendening // 48 Brian Halonen
43 Luke Hughes // 22 Brett Pesce
71 Jonas Siegenthaler // 7 Dougie Hamilton
5 Brenden Dillon // 17 Simon Nemec
34 Jake Allen
50 Nico Daws
Scratched: Dennis Cholowski
Injured: Stefan Noesen (lower body), Johnathan Kovacevic (lower body), Marc McLoughlin (upper body), Seamus Casey (lower body), Evgenii Dadonov (fractured hand), Zack MacEwen (upper body), Jacob Markstrom (lower body)
- shares
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment
- Subscribe to FHN+