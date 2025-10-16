Panthers GameDay at Devils: How to Watch, Lines, Goalies, Odds

The Florida Panthers are facing a first in this new season tonight when they visit the New Jersey Devils: A losing streak.

The Panthers, playing their first back-to-back of the season, have dropped the first two of this five-game road trip including a 4-1 loss in Detroit on Wednesday night.

Florida’s special teams continue to be one of the team’s strengths.

On Wednesday, Detroit went 1-for-3 on the power play, scoring with a two-man advantage.

The Panthers have only allowed two power play goals in their first five games this season.

Florida’s penalty kill has been successful 93.3 percent of the time thus far this season; the power play is running at a 31.6 percent clip. Both units are ranked fourth in the NHL.

NOTES: PANTHERS @ DEVILS

Former Panthers goalie Jacob Markstrom will be out a few weeks after getting hurt on Monday in Columbus. Nico Daws was called up by the Devils to replace him on the roster.

Starting Goalies: Daniil Tarasov is expected to start for the Panthers; Jake Allen starts for the Devils.

How to Watch: The Panthers are back on local TV tonight, The game can be streamed on Panthers+ and ESPN+.

The Panthers are back on local TV tonight, The game can be streamed on Panthers+ and ESPN+. NHL Betting Odds: For the first time this season, the Panthers are underdogs on the money line (+135) at the local book. To win with the Panthers, a $100 bet pays $135.

ON DECK: GAME No. 6

FLORIDA PANTHERS at NEW JERSEY DEVILS

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (3-2-0) LINES

11 Mackie Samoskevich // 9 Sam Bennett // 13 Sam Reinhart

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 63 Brad Marchand

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 17 Evan Rodrigues // 70 Jesper Boqvist

10 A.J. Greer // 71 Luke Kunin // 12 Jonah Gadjovich

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

77 Niko Mikkola // 3 Seth Jones

26 Uvis Balinskis // 2 Jeff Petry

40 Daniil Tarasov

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Cole Schwindt, Toby Bjornfot, Donovan Sebrango

Injured: Sasha Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder)

Immigration Issue: Noah Gregor

PROJECTED NEW JERSEY DEVILS (2-1-0) LINES

18 Ondrej Palat // 86 Jack Hughes // 63 Jesper Bratt

28 Timo Meier // 13 Nico Hischier // 91 Dawson Mercer

81 Arseny Gritsyuk // 12 Cody Glass // 16 Connor Brown

47 Paul Cotter // 14 Luke Glendening // 48 Brian Halonen

43 Luke Hughes // 22 Brett Pesce

71 Jonas Siegenthaler // 7 Dougie Hamilton

5 Brenden Dillon // 17 Simon Nemec

34 Jake Allen

50 Nico Daws

Scratched: Dennis Cholowski

Injured: Stefan Noesen (lower body), Johnathan Kovacevic (lower body), Marc McLoughlin (upper body), Seamus Casey (lower body), Evgenii Dadonov (fractured hand), Zack MacEwen (upper body), Jacob Markstrom (lower body)