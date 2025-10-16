The Panthers Parlay: Best Bets for Florida at New Jersey Devils

The Panthers Parlay is 0-2 on this road trip but today is a brand new day for fresh bets with Florida visiting the New Jersey Devils tonight in Newark.

This is New Jersey’s first home game of the new season.

The Panthers are 3-2 and riding a two-game losing streak; the Devils are 2-1.

In net tonight: Daniil Tarasov should get the start for Florida; Jake Allen goes for the Devils.

We’re using the Hard Rock Bet odds since that book is the only legal sports betting outlet in the Sunshine State.

Good luck!

BEST BETS: PANTHERS at DEVILS

BET 1: Jesper Bratt Anytime Goal (+210)

Bratt has enjoyed his time playing against the Panthers over the years, scoring 11 times in 18 games against Florida.

BET 2: Sam Reinhart Anytime Goal (+160)

Reinhart is off to a big start with No. 13 being Florida’s top offensive option to start the season. He has a couple goals already and leads the team in shots on goal.

BET 3: Anton Lundell Over 1.5 SOG (-175)

Lundell has not been afraid to take aim at the net averaging three shots per night.

BET 4: Mackie Samoskevich Over 1.5 SOG (-135)

This did not pay off on Wednesday — so we’ll run it back on Thursday.

THURSDAY’S WAGER: $10

Will Pay: $160

With 30 percent Bonus: $205

THIS SEASON

ON DECK: GAME No. 6