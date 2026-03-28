Florida Panthers
Panthers GameDay at Islanders: How to Watch, Stream; Lines, Goalies, Odds
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The Florida Panthers are in a New York state of mind this weekend with back-to-back afternoon games against the Islanders and Rangers.
Both games are scheduled for a 1 p.m. start.
The Panthers will face two teams in different situations; the Islanders are trying to stay in the playoff race while the Rangers have been done for some time.
The Islanders certainly need a win today.
New York holds the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, but the Ottawa Senators are just a point back.
When the smoke clears next month, The Islanders could end up second or third in the Metropolitan Division, hold one of the two wild-card spots, or be out of the playoffs altogether.
It is that tight.
NOTES: PANTHERS at ISLANDERS
- Mackie Samoskevich is expected to be back today after missing the past three games with a deep cut on his neck. With Evan Rodrigues (broken finger) out, Eetu Luostarinen returns to center.
- The Panthers called up Jack Studnicka from Charlotte. Sam Bennett will not play today.
- We took a look at what the Panthers would look like if they did not have all of these major injuries. Every team has players out with nagging injuries, but this has been something else. What the Panthers should look like today.
- The Panthers continue to play with pride.
- The most dangerous job in sports? Paul Maurice says it’s playing for the Panthers.
- Starting Goalies: The Panthers will probably go with Daniil Tarasov today with Sergei Bobrovsky likely tomorrow at MSG. The Islanders are expected to start Ilya Sorokin.
- How to Watch/Stream: The Panthers will be on local TV all the way until the season finale against the Red Wings on April 15. You can stream the game on Panthers+ locally or ESPN+ outside the market.
- NHL Betting Odds: The local book has the Islanders as a pretty solid favorite (-185) on the money line. If you want to bet the Panthers, a $100 bet wins $155.
ON DECK: GAME No. 72
FLORIDA PANTHERS at NEW YORK ISLANDERS
- When: Saturday, 1 p.m.
- Where: UBS Arena; Elmont, N.Y.
- Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FtL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (SWFla)
- Streaming: Panthers+, ESPN+
- Radio: WQAM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Local Betting Odds — Islanders Favored: MoneyLine (-185); Puck Line -1.5 (+130); O/U 5.5 (-120/+100)
- Last Season: Panthers Won 2-1
- This Season (Tied 1-1) — At Islanders: New York 5, Florida 4 (March 1); Saturday. At Florida: Panthers 4, Islanders 1 (Dec. 2)
- All-time Regular Season Series: Panthers lead 60-36-11, 8 ties
- Next Up for the Panthers: Sunday at New York Rangers, 1 p.m.
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (35-33-3) LINES
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 27 Eetu Luostarinen // 19 Matthew Tkachuk
70 Jesper Boqvist // 92 Tomas Nosek // 11 Mackie Samoskevich
29 Cole Reinhardt // 53 Jack Studnicka // 24 Vinnie Hinstroza
25 Nolan Foote // 71 Luke Kunin // 18 Noah Gregor
42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad
7 Dmitry Kulikov // 3 Seth Jones
6 Donovan Sebrango // 20 Mike Benning
40 Daniil Tarasov
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Sam Bennett
Suspended: A.J. Greer (3/3)
Injured: Evan Rodrigues (broken finger), Sam Reinhart (foot), Niko Mikkola (knee), Anton Lundell (upper body), Cole Schwindt (lower body), Uvis Balinskis (fractured foot), Brad Marchand (lower body), Sasha Barkov (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)
PROJECTED NEW YORK ISLANDERS (41-27-5) LINES
27 Anders Lee // 14 Bo Horvat // 51 Emil Heineman
64 Calum Ritchie // 10 Brayden Schenn // 13 Mathew Barzal
81 Ondrej Palat // 44 Jean-Gabriel Pageau // 92 Simon Holmstrom
32 Kyle MacLean // 53 Casey Cizikas // 16 Marc Gatcomb
48 Matthew Schaefer // 6 Ryan Pulock
3 Adam Pelech // 4 Carson Soucy
24 Scott Mayfield // 34 Adam Boqvist
30 Ilya Sorokin
33 David Rittich
Scratched: Anthony Duclair, Maxim Shabanov, Isaiah George
Injured: Tony DeAngelo (lower body), Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee)
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