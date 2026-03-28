Panthers GameDay at Islanders: How to Watch, Stream; Lines, Goalies, Odds

The Florida Panthers are in a New York state of mind this weekend with back-to-back afternoon games against the Islanders and Rangers.

Both games are scheduled for a 1 p.m. start.

The Panthers will face two teams in different situations; the Islanders are trying to stay in the playoff race while the Rangers have been done for some time.

The Islanders certainly need a win today.

New York holds the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, but the Ottawa Senators are just a point back.

When the smoke clears next month, The Islanders could end up second or third in the Metropolitan Division, hold one of the two wild-card spots, or be out of the playoffs altogether.

It is that tight.

NOTES: PANTHERS at ISLANDERS

Mackie Samoskevich is expected to be back today after missing the past three games with a deep cut on his neck. With Evan Rodrigues (broken finger) out, Eetu Luostarinen returns to center.

is expected to be back today after missing the past three games with a deep cut on his neck. With (broken finger) out, returns to center. The Panthers called up Jack Studnicka from Charlotte. Sam Bennett will not play today.

from Charlotte. will not play today. We took a look at what the Panthers would look like if they did not have all of these major injuries. Every team has players out with nagging injuries, but this has been something else. What the Panthers should look like today.

The Panthers continue to play with pride.

The most dangerous job in sports? Paul Maurice says it’s playing for the Panthers.

says it’s playing for the Panthers. Starting Goalies: The Panthers will probably go with Daniil Tarasov today with Sergei Bobrovsky likely tomorrow at MSG. The Islanders are expected to start Ilya Sorokin .

The Panthers will probably go with today with likely tomorrow at MSG. The Islanders are expected to start . How to Watch/Stream: The Panthers will be on local TV all the way until the season finale against the Red Wings on April 15. You can stream the game on Panthers+ locally or ESPN+ outside the market.

The Panthers will be on local TV all the way until the season finale against the Red Wings on April 15. You can stream the game on Panthers+ locally or ESPN+ outside the market. NHL Betting Odds: The local book has the Islanders as a pretty solid favorite (-185) on the money line. If you want to bet the Panthers, a $100 bet wins $155.

ON DECK: GAME No. 72

FLORIDA PANTHERS at NEW YORK ISLANDERS

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (35-33-3) LINES

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 27 Eetu Luostarinen // 19 Matthew Tkachuk

70 Jesper Boqvist // 92 Tomas Nosek // 11 Mackie Samoskevich

29 Cole Reinhardt // 53 Jack Studnicka // 24 Vinnie Hinstroza

25 Nolan Foote // 71 Luke Kunin // 18 Noah Gregor

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

7 Dmitry Kulikov // 3 Seth Jones

6 Donovan Sebrango // 20 Mike Benning

40 Daniil Tarasov

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Sam Bennett

Suspended: A.J. Greer (3/3)

Injured: Evan Rodrigues (broken finger), Sam Reinhart (foot), Niko Mikkola (knee), Anton Lundell (upper body), Cole Schwindt (lower body), Uvis Balinskis (fractured foot), Brad Marchand (lower body), Sasha Barkov (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)

PROJECTED NEW YORK ISLANDERS (41-27-5) LINES

27 Anders Lee // 14 Bo Horvat // 51 Emil Heineman

64 Calum Ritchie // 10 Brayden Schenn // 13 Mathew Barzal

81 Ondrej Palat // 44 Jean-Gabriel Pageau // 92 Simon Holmstrom

32 Kyle MacLean // 53 Casey Cizikas // 16 Marc Gatcomb

48 Matthew Schaefer // 6 Ryan Pulock

3 Adam Pelech // 4 Carson Soucy

24 Scott Mayfield // 34 Adam Boqvist

30 Ilya Sorokin

33 David Rittich

Scratched: Anthony Duclair, Maxim Shabanov, Isaiah George

Injured: Tony DeAngelo (lower body), Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee)