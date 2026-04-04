The Florida Panthers are in Pittsburgh today for what is not only a rare two-game set against the Penguins, but one that is on back-to-back days with odd start times.

The Panthers and Penguins will get things rolling today at 5 in Game 1; they will conclude their mini-series on Sunday at 3.

Florida will continue its final road trip of the season on Tuesday in Montreal.

This trip will have two games in Pittsburgh, before the Panthers head to Canada for three against the Canadiens, Senators, and Maple Leafs.

The Panthers wrap up the 2025-26 season on home ice against the New York Rangers (April 13) and Detroit Red Wings (April 17).

Now, the Panthers have not been eliminated from the playoffs just yet.

With 77 points, the Panthers could still theoretically catch Ottawa and Detroit (89 points) if a miracle were to happen.

With seven games left, the Panthers can max out at 91 points.

So, if the Senators and/or the Red Wings win their early games today, they would be at 91 points.

The Panthers would stay alive with a win, but in that scenario, any type of a loss would cap them at 89 or 90 points so Florida is eliminated.

Basically, if the Panthers lose today, they will be pretty much done.

Not that they are not already.

NOTES: PANTHERS at PENGUINS

Cole Schwindt returns to the lineup after being out since Feb. 26.

returns to the lineup after being out since Feb. 26. If you have Comcast Xfinity cable, you will not have access to today’s game unless things change. On Tuesday, the media giant knocked off all Scripps-owned stations nationwide — including in the middle of Florida’s 6-3 win against the Senators .

. The Panthers are offering tonight’s game free on Panthers+ for those who register. The remainder of the season is $10.

for those who register. The remainder of the season is $10. Starting Goalies: The Panthers go back with Sergei Bobrovsky today. Stuart Skinner will get another kick at the Panthers, this time with the Penguins.

The Panthers go back with today. will get another kick at the Panthers, this time with the Penguins. How to Watch/Stream: The Panthers are back on local TV tonight. It can be streamed locally on Panthers+ and nationally on ESPN+.

The Panthers are back on local TV tonight. It can be streamed locally on Panthers+ and nationally on ESPN+. NHL Betting Odds: The Penguins are heavy favorites today at -225 on the money line. If you think the Panthers will win for the third straight game, a $100 bet pays $175.

ON DECK: GAME No. 76

FLORIDA PANTHERS at PITTSBURGH PENGUINS

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (36-35-3) LINES

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk

11 Mackie Samoskevich // 27 Eetu Luostarinen // 10 A.J. Greer

18 Noah Gregor // 92 Tomas Nosek // 70 Jesper Boqvist

29 Cole Reinhardt // 79 Cole Schwindt // 71 Luke Kunin

42 Gus Forsling // 20 Mike Benning

6 Donovan Sebrango // 3 Seth Jones

22 Toby Bjornfot // 96 Mikulas Hovorka

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

40 Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Nolan Foote, Vinnie Hinostroza

Injured: Aaron Ekblad (broken finger), Dmitry Kulikov (broken nose), Evan Rodrigues (broken finger), Sam Reinhart (foot), Niko Mikkola (knee), Anton Lundell (upper body), Uvis Balinskis (fractured foot), Brad Marchand (lower body), Sasha Barkov (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)

PROJECTED PITTSBURGH PENGUINS (38-22-16) LINES

59 Egor Chinakhov // 87 Sidney Crosby // 17 Bryan Rust

18 Tommy Novak // 81 Ben Kindel // 71 Evgeni Malkin

39 Anthony Mantha // 67 Rikard Rakell // 16 Justin Brazeau

25 Elmer Soderblom // 19 Connor Dewar // 55 Noel Acciari

28 Parker Wotherspoon // 65 Erik Karlsson

49 Samuel Girard // 58 Kris Letang

5 Ryan Shea // 75 Connor Clifton

74 Stuart Skinner

37 Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Ilya Solovyov, Ryan Graves, Avery Hayes

Injured: Kevin Hayes (upper body), Filip Hallander (blood clot), Blake Lizotte (upper body), Jack St. Ivany (upper body)