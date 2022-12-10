Connect with us

GameDay No. 28: Lines, Betting Odds for Panthers at Lightning

Published

3 hours ago

on

Panthers lightning
The Florida Panthers are back in Tampa for the first time since the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs where their season came to an end. — Photo @GeorgeRichards

TAMPA — The Florida Panthers enter their second Sunshine State Showdown against the Lightning this season down a couple key players once again.

Anton Lundell and Spencer Knight are both out of the lineup with illnesses while Radko Gudas remains out with a concussion.

Lundell and Knight could return to the lineup Sunday against the Seattle Kraken, per Panthers coach Paul Maurice.

Knight did not make the trip with the team to Tampa, leaving Alex Lyon in the backup role for Saturday’s game in Tampa.

Lundell has started skating but was not quite ready to make his return against the Lightning.

Bobrovsky makes his second consecutive start since stopping 14 of 15 shots in relief for Knight in Florida’s 5-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets.

A solid performance against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday sets up a solid opportunity for Bobrovsky to bounce back and earn more playing time after struggling early in the season.

“Sergei needed a good feeling in our net,” Maurice said. “I thought he was really good, solid. So that’s a positive for us, get him back feeling good.”

PANTHERS ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS AT TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING

  • When: Saturday, 4:30 p.m.
  • Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa
  • TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida; ESPN+
  • Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM 2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
  • Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932
  • DraftKings odds — Tampa Bay favored: Money Line (-135); Puck line (-1.5, +175); Over/Under 6.5 (-110/-110)
  • Season Series (Tampa Bay leads 1-0): Lightning 3, Panthers 2 OT (Oct. 22)
  • Last season: Split four regular season games; Tampa won second-round playoff series 4-0
  • All-time regular season series: Florida leads 73-49-19, 10 ties
  • Up Next for the Panthers: Sunday vs. Seattle Kraken, 6 p.m.

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS LINEUP

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 16 Sasha Barkov // 19 Matthew Tkachuk

21 Nick Cousins // 9 Sam Bennett // 13 Sam Reinhart

94 Ryan Lomberg // 27 Eetu Luostarinen // 6 Colin White

71 Chris Tierney // 12 Eric Staal // 22 Zac Dalpe

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

62 Brandon Montour // 18 Marc Staal

28 Josh Mahura // 3 Matt Kiersted

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

34 Alex Lyon

Injured: Anthony Duclair (LTIR-Achilles), Patric Hornqvist (LTIR-concussion), Radko Gudas (concussion), Spencer Knight (illness), Anton Lundell (illness)

PROJECTED TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING LINEUP

91 Steven Stamkos // 20 Nick Paul // 86 Nikita Kucherov

38 Brandon Hagel // 21 Brayden Point // 71 Anthony Cirelli

14 Pat Maroon // 79 Ross Colton // 17 Alex Killorn

90 Vladislav Namestnikov // 41 Pierre-Edouard Bellemare // 10 Corey Perry

77 Victor Hedman // 48 Nicklaus Perbix

28 Ian Cole // 81 Erik Cernak

98 Mikhail Sergachev // 52 Cal Foote

88 Andrei Vasilevskiy

1 Brian Elliott

