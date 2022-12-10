Florida Panthers GameDay
GameDay No. 28: Lines, Betting Odds for Panthers at Lightning
TAMPA — The Florida Panthers enter their second Sunshine State Showdown against the Lightning this season down a couple key players once again.
Anton Lundell and Spencer Knight are both out of the lineup with illnesses while Radko Gudas remains out with a concussion.
Lundell and Knight could return to the lineup Sunday against the Seattle Kraken, per Panthers coach Paul Maurice.
Knight did not make the trip with the team to Tampa, leaving Alex Lyon in the backup role for Saturday’s game in Tampa.
Lundell has started skating but was not quite ready to make his return against the Lightning.
Bobrovsky makes his second consecutive start since stopping 14 of 15 shots in relief for Knight in Florida’s 5-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets.
A solid performance against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday sets up a solid opportunity for Bobrovsky to bounce back and earn more playing time after struggling early in the season.
“Sergei needed a good feeling in our net,” Maurice said. “I thought he was really good, solid. So that’s a positive for us, get him back feeling good.”
PANTHERS ON DECK
FLORIDA PANTHERS AT TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING
- When: Saturday, 4:30 p.m.
- Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa
- TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida; ESPN+
- Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM 2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932
- DraftKings odds — Tampa Bay favored: Money Line (-135); Puck line (-1.5, +175); Over/Under 6.5 (-110/-110)
- Season Series (Tampa Bay leads 1-0): Lightning 3, Panthers 2 OT (Oct. 22)
- Last season: Split four regular season games; Tampa won second-round playoff series 4-0
- All-time regular season series: Florida leads 73-49-19, 10 ties
- Up Next for the Panthers: Sunday vs. Seattle Kraken, 6 p.m.
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS LINEUP
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 16 Sasha Barkov // 19 Matthew Tkachuk
21 Nick Cousins // 9 Sam Bennett // 13 Sam Reinhart
94 Ryan Lomberg // 27 Eetu Luostarinen // 6 Colin White
71 Chris Tierney // 12 Eric Staal // 22 Zac Dalpe
42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad
62 Brandon Montour // 18 Marc Staal
28 Josh Mahura // 3 Matt Kiersted
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
34 Alex Lyon
Injured: Anthony Duclair (LTIR-Achilles), Patric Hornqvist (LTIR-concussion), Radko Gudas (concussion), Spencer Knight (illness), Anton Lundell (illness)
PROJECTED TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING LINEUP
91 Steven Stamkos // 20 Nick Paul // 86 Nikita Kucherov
38 Brandon Hagel // 21 Brayden Point // 71 Anthony Cirelli
14 Pat Maroon // 79 Ross Colton // 17 Alex Killorn
90 Vladislav Namestnikov // 41 Pierre-Edouard Bellemare // 10 Corey Perry
77 Victor Hedman // 48 Nicklaus Perbix
28 Ian Cole // 81 Erik Cernak
98 Mikhail Sergachev // 52 Cal Foote
88 Andrei Vasilevskiy
1 Brian Elliott
