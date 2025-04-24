2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs
How to Watch Panthers at Lightning, Game 2: Lines, Goalies, Odds
TAMPA — There was not much news coming out of the Florida Panthers morning skate Thursday before Game 2 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
And that’s just the way the Panthers like it.
Florida will roll out the same lineup — one which includes Matthew Tkachuk — that beat the Lightning 6-2 in Game 1 on Tuesday.
The Lighting could have some changes due to circumstances beyond their control, but the Panthers are expecting a heavy reaction from Tampa Bay after Tuesday’s showing.
“They are going to come out flying, like they did the last game,’’ defenseman Gus Forsling said. “We just have to weather the storm and go from there.’’
PANTHERS @ LIGHTNING: GAME 2
- Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper would not say whether or not Anthony Cirelli would play tonight. Cirelli missed the third period of Game 1 and has not practiced in either of the past two days. Maurice said the Panthers are planning on Cirelli playing.
- Tonight will be the final game of Aaron Ekblad’s 20-game suspension. He is expected to be reunited with Forsling on Florida’s top defensive pairing Saturday afternoon.
- How to Watch: Tonight’s game is on local TV and is also being broadcast nationally on TBS and truTV. As usual, the game can be streamed locally on Panthers+ as well as MAX.
- Starting Goalies: The Panthers are going with Sergei Bobrovsky; The Lightning will start Andrei Vasilevskiy.
- NHL Betting Odds: The local book has Tampa Bay as a slight favorite (-125) on the money line. If you think the Panthers will win, a $100 bet pays $105.
2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE 1ST ROUND: GAME 2
FLORIDA PANTHERS at TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING
Panthers Lead Best-of-7 Series 1-0
- When: Thursday, 6:30 p.m.
- Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa
- Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FtL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (SWFla)
- National TV: TBS/truTV
- Streaming: Panthers+, MAX
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Betting Odds — Lightning Favored: Money Line (-125); Puck line (-1.5, +180); Over/Under 5.5 (-115/-105)
- Series Schedule — Game 1: Florida 6, @ Tampa Bay 2; Game 2 at Tampa: Thursday, 6:30 (TBS/Scripps); Game 3 at Florida: Saturday, 1 (TBS/Scripps); Game 4 at Florida: Monday, April 28, 7 (ESPN/Scripps); Game 5* at Tampa: Wednesday, April 30 (TBA); Game 6* at Florida: Friday, May 2 (TBA); Game 7* at Tampa: Sunday, May 4 (TBA).
- Regular Season Series: Tied 2-2
- All-time Regular Season Series: Florida leads 79-53-19, 10 ties
- All-Time Postgame Series: Tampa Bay Leads 2-1 (won 2021 first-round, 2022 ECS); Florida d. Lightning 4-1 in 2024 first-round.
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (1-0) LINES
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart
25 Mackie Samoskevich // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk
27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 63 Brad Marchand
17 Evan Rodrigues // 8 Nico Sturm // 70 Jesper Boqvist
42 Gus Forsling // 3 Seth Jones
77 Niko Mikkola // 7 Dmitry Kulikov
26 Uvis Balinskis // 88 Nate Schmidt
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
41 Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Jonah Gadjovich, Tomas Nosek, A.J. Greer, Jaycob Megna
Injured: None
PROJECTED TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (0-1) LINES
37 Yanni Gourde // 21 Brayden Point // 86 Nikita Kucherov
38 Brandon Hagel // 71 Anthony Cirelli // 59 Jake Guentzel
93 Gage Goncalves // 20 Nick Paul // 14 Conor Geekie
— // 28 Zemgus Girgensons // 11 Luke Glendening
77 Victor Hedman // 90 JJ Moser
27 Ryan McDonagh // 81 Erik Cernak
78 Emil Lilleberg // 48 Nick Perbix
— // 43 Darren Raddysh
88 Andrei Vasilevskiy
31 Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Mitchell Chaffee, Cam Atkinson
Injured: Oliver Bjorkstrand (lower body)