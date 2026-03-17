Late Night with the Panthers at Canucks: How to Watch, Stream; Lines, Goalies, Odds

The Florida Panthers will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Vancouver, but by the time they are done playing the Canucks, it will simply be March 18 in South Florida.

Put on a pot of coffee, get yourself an energy drink, whatever.

Going to be a late one tonight.

The Panthers are coming off a 6-2 loss Sunday in Seattle and are playing a Vancouver team which has just four wins since the start of 2026.

This should be a win for the Panthers but, well, who knows.

Florida will have Nolan Foote in the lineup tonight what with his dad Adam behind the Vancouver bench and all.

Nolan Foote was brought up from Charlotte for this trip, one that continues with a back-to-back against Edmonton and Calgary starting on Thursday night.

Florida will also have Seth Jones back in the lineup for the first time since he fractured his collarbone at the Winter Classic.

Sam Bennett returns to the lineup with Eetu Luostarinen, Evan Rodrigues and Niko Mikkola getting the night off.

NOTES: PANTHERS at CANUCKS

Starting Goalies: The Panthers will have Sergei Bobrovsky back in net tonight. Kevin Lankinen plays in his 200th game tonight for the Canucks. He is 7-3-2 with a 2.49/.926 against the Panthers.

The Panthers will have back in net tonight. plays in his 200th game tonight for the Canucks. He is 7-3-2 with a 2.49/.926 against the Panthers. How to Watch/Stream: The Panthers are on local television tonight. You can stream the game on Panthers+ locally and ESPN+ outside the South Florida market.

The Panthers are on local television tonight. You can stream the game on Panthers+ locally and ESPN+ outside the South Florida market. NHL Betting Odds: The Panthers are favorites (-145) on the money line at the local book. If you think Florida will win, a $145 wager is worth $100.

ON DECK: GAME 67

FLORIDA PANTHERS at VANCOUVER CANUCKS

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (33-30-3) LINES

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk

70 Jesper Boqvist // 15 Anton Lundell // 11 Mackie Samoskevich

29 Cole Reinhardt // 92 Tomas Nosek // 10 A.J. Greer

25 Nolan Foote // 71 Luke Kunin // 24 Vinnie Hinostroza

42 Gustav Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

7 Dmitry Kulikov // 3 Seth Jones

6 Donovan Sebrango // 20 Mike Benning

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

40 Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Niko Mikkola, Eetu Luostarinen, Evan Rodrigues

Injured: Sam Reinhart (undisclosed), Uvis Balinskis (lower body), Brad Marchand (lower body), Sasha Barkov (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)

PROJECTED VANCOUVER CANUCKS (20-38-8) LINES

91 Evander Kane // 40 Elias Pettersson // 18 Drew O’Connor

92 Liam Ohgren // 93 Marco Rossi // 6 Brock Boeser

63 Max Sasson // 53 Teddy Blueger // 94 Linus Karlsson

42 Curtis Douglas // 54 Aatu Raty // 74 Jake DeBrusk

25 Elias Pettersson // 17 Filip Hronek

29 Marcus Pettersson // 5 Tom Willander

24 Zeev Buium // 90 Victor Mancini

32 Kevin Lankinen

60 Nikita Tolopilo

Scratched: Nils Hoglander

Injured: P.O Joseph (upper body), Filip Chytil (facial fracture), Thatcher Demko (hip surgery), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)