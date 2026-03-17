Florida Panthers
Late Night with the Panthers at Canucks: How to Watch, Stream; Lines, Goalies, Odds
The Florida Panthers will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Vancouver, but by the time they are done playing the Canucks, it will simply be March 18 in South Florida.
Put on a pot of coffee, get yourself an energy drink, whatever.
Going to be a late one tonight.
The Panthers are coming off a 6-2 loss Sunday in Seattle and are playing a Vancouver team which has just four wins since the start of 2026.
This should be a win for the Panthers but, well, who knows.
Florida will have Nolan Foote in the lineup tonight what with his dad Adam behind the Vancouver bench and all.
Nolan Foote was brought up from Charlotte for this trip, one that continues with a back-to-back against Edmonton and Calgary starting on Thursday night.
Florida will also have Seth Jones back in the lineup for the first time since he fractured his collarbone at the Winter Classic.
Sam Bennett returns to the lineup with Eetu Luostarinen, Evan Rodrigues and Niko Mikkola getting the night off.
NOTES: PANTHERS at CANUCKS
- Starting Goalies: The Panthers will have Sergei Bobrovsky back in net tonight. Kevin Lankinen plays in his 200th game tonight for the Canucks. He is 7-3-2 with a 2.49/.926 against the Panthers.
- How to Watch/Stream: The Panthers are on local television tonight. You can stream the game on Panthers+ locally and ESPN+ outside the South Florida market.
- NHL Betting Odds: The Panthers are favorites (-145) on the money line at the local book. If you think Florida will win, a $145 wager is worth $100.
ON DECK: GAME 67
FLORIDA PANTHERS at VANCOUVER CANUCKS
- When: Tuesday, 10 p.m.
- Where: Rogers Arena, Vancouver
- Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FtL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (SWFla)
- Streaming: Panthers+, ESPN+
- Radio: WQAM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Local Betting Odds — Panthers Favored: MoneyLine (-145); Puck Line -1.5 (+160); O/U 6.5 (+115/-145)
- Season Series (Panthers Lead 1-0) — At Florida: Panthers 8, Canucks 5 (Nov. 17). At Vancouver: Tuesday.
- Last Season: Canucks Won 2-0.
- All-time Regular Season Series: Vancouver leads 21-14-4, 6 ties
- Up Next for the Panthers: Thursday at Edmonton Oilers, 9 p.m.
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (33-30-3) LINES
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk
70 Jesper Boqvist // 15 Anton Lundell // 11 Mackie Samoskevich
29 Cole Reinhardt // 92 Tomas Nosek // 10 A.J. Greer
25 Nolan Foote // 71 Luke Kunin // 24 Vinnie Hinostroza
42 Gustav Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad
7 Dmitry Kulikov // 3 Seth Jones
6 Donovan Sebrango // 20 Mike Benning
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
40 Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Niko Mikkola, Eetu Luostarinen, Evan Rodrigues
Injured: Sam Reinhart (undisclosed), Uvis Balinskis (lower body), Brad Marchand (lower body), Sasha Barkov (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)
PROJECTED VANCOUVER CANUCKS (20-38-8) LINES
91 Evander Kane // 40 Elias Pettersson // 18 Drew O’Connor
92 Liam Ohgren // 93 Marco Rossi // 6 Brock Boeser
63 Max Sasson // 53 Teddy Blueger // 94 Linus Karlsson
42 Curtis Douglas // 54 Aatu Raty // 74 Jake DeBrusk
25 Elias Pettersson // 17 Filip Hronek
29 Marcus Pettersson // 5 Tom Willander
24 Zeev Buium // 90 Victor Mancini
32 Kevin Lankinen
60 Nikita Tolopilo
Scratched: Nils Hoglander
Injured: P.O Joseph (upper body), Filip Chytil (facial fracture), Thatcher Demko (hip surgery), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)