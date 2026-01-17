Panthers GameDay at Capitals: How to Watch, Goalies, Odds, Lines

The Florida Panthers and Washington Capitals are not the only game being played at Capital One Arena today.

Before the hockey gets going tonight, the Georgetown Hoyas played host to the UConn Huskies in mens’ basketball.

Hopefully the ice is OK.

This is not the first time the Panthers played the late game in an arena due to an afternoon basketball game — and it certainly will not be the last.

The Carolina Hurricanes often play games on the same day as the NC State basketball team; Madison Square Garden and Staples Center (I know) in Los Angeles often have doubleheaders as well.

And, although the Capitals often use their training facility for morning skates, the Panthers usually use the home arena when on the road.

That was not available today, so, the Panthers scratches who wanted to get some ice time had to head across the river to Arlington, Va.

Aside from switching out goalies, the Panthers will only make one lineup changes tonight following Friday’s 9-1 loss in Raleigh: Toby Bjornfot replaces Donovan Sebrango.

NOTES: PANTHERS AT CAPITALS

Matthew Tkachuk took part in Florida’s scratch skate on Saturday meaning it is likely he will not play again tonight. Brad Marchand was not on the ice.

took part in Florida’s scratch skate on Saturday meaning it is likely he will not play again tonight. was not on the ice. Former Florida prospect Justin Sourdif is out and will miss his third straight game.

is out and will miss his third straight game. Starting Goalies: Daniil Tarasov will make his first start of the road trip for the Panthers after a strong win back on Jan. 4 against the Colorado Avalanche. Washington will start Logan Thompson .

will make his first start of the road trip for the Panthers after a strong win back on Jan. 4 against the Colorado Avalanche. Washington will start . How to Watch/Stream: The Panthers are back on local television tonight but also on NHL Network. To stream, use Panthers+ locally or ESPN+ nationally.

The Panthers are back on local television tonight but also on NHL Network. To stream, use Panthers+ locally or ESPN+ nationally. NHL Betting Odds: The Capitals are a solid favorite (-145) on the money line at the local book. To win with Washington, a $145 bet wins $100. To cash with Florida (+125), a $100 wager wins $125.

ON DECK: GAME No. 47

FLORIDA PANTHERS at WASHINGTON CAPITALS

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (24-19-3) LINES

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 13 Sam Reinhart

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 10 A.J. Greer

95 Sandis Vilmanis // 17 Evan Rodrigues // 11 Mackie Samoskevich

70 Jesper Boqvist // 79 Cole Schwindt // 71 Luke Kunin

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

77 Niko Mikkola // 26 Uvis Balinskis

22 Toby Bjornfot // 2 Jeff Petry

40 Daniil Tarasov

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Donovan Sebrango, Noah Gregor, Jack Studnicka

Injured: Brad Marchand (lower body), Seth Jones (upper body), Sasha Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)

PROJECTED WASHINGTON CAPITALS (24-18-6) LINES

8 Alex Ovechkin // 17 Dylan Strome // 53 Ethen Frank

21 Aliaksei Protas // 24 Connor McMichael // 9 Ryan Leonard

22 Brandon Duhaime // 26 Nic Dowd // 72 Anthony Beauvillier

XX Ivan Miroshnichenko // 29 Hendrix Lapierre // 20 Brett Leason

42 Martin Fehervary // 74 John Carlson

6 Jakob Chychrun // 3 Matt Roy

38 Rasmus Sandin // 57 Trevor van Riemsdyk

48 Logan Thompson

79 Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Dylan McIlrath, Sonny Milano

Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body), Tom Wilson (lower body), Justin Sourdif (upper body)