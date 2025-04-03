Florida Panthers Atlantic Hopes Fade After Loss in Toronto

The Florida Panthers are now four points behind the Maple Leafs in the Atlantic Division standings after losing to Toronto on Wednesday night.

With seven games left, that seems like a steep hill to climb if the Panthers hope to repeat as division champs.

Only they were in a similar situation last year and pulled it off.

On April 6, the Panthers lost 3-2 in a shootout at Boston. The loss put the Panthers five points behind of the Bruins with only four games left.

No way the Panthers make that up, right?

Only they did.

Boston, seemingly not wanting anything to do with the Lightning, lost three of its final four games; the Panthers swept their season-ending four-game homestand and ended up winning the division and earning home ice in playoffs through the first two rounds.

Florida and Toronto play each other next week in Sunrise and, if the Leafs win, that may knock the Panthers out from consideration.

Is not winning the division the end of the world?

Of course not.

The Panthers did not have home ice throughout the 2023 playoffs and ended up going to the Stanley Cup Final. Florida did not have home ice in the Eastern Conference final last year, but did have the advantage in the other three rounds.

The Panthers may end up starting on the road in the first round this year; Tampa Bay is up a point on Florida with a game in hand.

That should make the regular-season finale in Tampa on April 15 all the more interesting.

Florida and Tampa Bay are on a collision course for a second straight showdown in the first round.

ON DECK: GAME No. 76