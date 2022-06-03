Florida Panthers Awards for the 2021-22 Season

Despite a disappointing end to the season, the Florida Panthers wrapped up their best regular-season campaign in franchise history and won their first playoff round in 26 years.

With that came a lot of surprises out of the 2021-22 season.

Sam Reinhart hit the coveted 82-point mark during his first season in South Florida while Sam Bennett, Carter Verhaeghe and Anthony Duclair (among others) each hit career-bests in goals and points.

A Florida coach ended up finishing second in the Jack Adams Award — and it was not Joel Quenneville.

Andrew Brunette, who took over on an interim basis, was announced as the NHL’s Coach of the Year runners-up on Thursday.