FHN TODAY: Florida Panthers Back Home – For a Hot Minute

The Florida Panthers made the long flight back from Las Vegas on Friday while their opponents from Vancouver, British Columbia, were waiting for them in sunny South Florida.

“They will have been in Florida longer than we have by the time we get there,’’ coach Paul Maurice said Thursday night after his team lost 3-2 to the Golden Knights. “But we’ve been good coming off the West Coast, so I’m not really worried about that.”

In a real quirk of the schedule, the Canucks have been on east coast time all week while the Panthers were visiting all three time zones.

But the Panthers are home.

For a minute or two, at least.

The Panthers came all the way back to Florida only to play Saturday night against the Canucks before heading right back to Fort Lauderdale International for a flight to Buffalo.

Of the Panthers’ next seven games, five are on the road — coming off a four-game road trip.

The Panthers moved Anton Lundell up to the left side of their top line with Sasha Barkov and Sam Reinhart in trying to get his offensive game back on track.

So far, it has looked pretty good.

— The Panthers come home to play the Canucks after losing a third-period lead Thursday night as they remain winless in Las Vegas.

— Casey Fitzgerald could make his Panthers’ debut tonight after joining the team in Vegas upon being claimed off waivers from the Sabres.

He would be the second member of the Fitzgerald family to do so if he does.

