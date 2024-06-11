Florida Panthers Bill Zito Loses NHL GM Award — Again

Bill Zito has been named a finalist for the Jim Gregory NHL GM of the Year Award three times in his four years with the Florida Panthers.

Once again, Zito did not win.

For the second straight year, Dallas GM Jim Nill has won the award.

Zito actually finished third in voting to Vancouver’s Patrik Allvin.

Voting for this award was conducted among NHL general managers and a panel of league executives as well as print and broadcast media at the conclusion of the second round.

Zito took over the Panthers before the pandemic-shortened 2021 season became the first finalist in three of his first four years with a team.

Bob Murray, Marc Bergevin, Steve Yzerman, David Poile and Nill are the others to be nominated three times.

Zito recently signed a contract extension with the Panthers and was named the team’s President of Hockey Operations.

His Panthers were in the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight year and played Edmonton in Game 2 on the night the winner of the award was announced.

Among Zito’s moves this season: Signing Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Niko Mikkola and Dmitry Kulikov to solidify Florida’s defense while also adding Anthony Stolarz, Steven Lorentz, Kevin Stenlund, Evan Rodrigues and Jonah Gadjovich.

During the season, Florida traded for Vladimir Tarasenko and Kyle Okposo.

