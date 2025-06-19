Florida Panthers Broke Stanley Cup Minutes After Getting it Back

The Florida Panthers got the Stanley Cup back on Tuesday night. Not long after receiving it, they broke it.

Well, not the whole thing, just the rim of the bowl.

Oh, and they also put a pretty good sized dent on the base of it.

Never fear, however: The Hockey Hall of Fame, which are the keepers of the Stanley Cup, say repairs can and will be made soon.

They didn’t even seem that upset.

After having such a good time with the Panthers last summer, they are probably just happy they get to do it all over again.

Plus, the injury to the bowl appears to have been an aggregation of a previous injury. That area looks like it has had work done on it before.

“Unfortunately, it happened last night after the team photo and as the families were led on to the ice,” a Hockey Hall of Fame spokesperson told the Miami Herald. “The Cup Keepers are taking the appropriate steps and plan to have it repaired by the parade.”

The parade, of course, will be Sunday afternoon down Fort Lauderdale Beach.

The Panthers have already been hanging out in Fort Lauderdale, partying en masse at Elbo Room on Wednesday morning just a few hours after they wrapped up the 2025 Stanley Cup Final with a 5-1 win in Game 6 over the Edmonton Oilers

After a few hours to chill, most of the team gathered at Earls Kitchen + Bar for dinner where the Cup was the guest of honor.

After that, Dmitry Kulikov paraded the Cup down Las Olas for an evening at American Social.

