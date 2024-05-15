Connect with us

2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Panthers, Bruins Postgame: Boston Heads Home with Hope Alive

1 hour ago

Panthers bruins

SUNRISE — The Boston Bruins live to fight another day after beating the Florida Panthers in Game 5 on Tuesday night.

Following the game, Florida captain Sasha Barkov spoke, as did Boston’s Jim Montgomery, David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy.

The best, as usual, was left for Florida coach Paul Maurice.

It was a press conference filled with insight, some frustration, and some colorful language.

As they say in Ted Lasso, we here at FHN apologize for “the fruity language.’’

Fruity, salty, whatever.

We would edit it out if we knew how.

Regardless, check out the FHN YouTube Channel and join thousands of your closest friends in subscribing.

The four videos — Pasta and McAvoy went together — are up now.

More to come as the week rolls on.

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
FLORIDA PANTHERS (ATL1) V. BOSTON BRUINS (ATL2)
FLORIDA LEADS BEST-OF-7 SERIES 3-2
GAME 6

