2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Panthers, Bruins Postgame: Boston Heads Home with Hope Alive
SUNRISE — The Boston Bruins live to fight another day after beating the Florida Panthers in Game 5 on Tuesday night.
Following the game, Florida captain Sasha Barkov spoke, as did Boston’s Jim Montgomery, David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy.
The best, as usual, was left for Florida coach Paul Maurice.
It was a press conference filled with insight, some frustration, and some colorful language.
As they say in Ted Lasso, we here at FHN apologize for “the fruity language.’’
Fruity, salty, whatever.
We would edit it out if we knew how.
"I just thought they needed some profanity in their life… and I brought some. I don't excel at a lot of things in my life, but f**k me am I good at that."
This Paul Maurice press-conference is a must watch 😂 pic.twitter.com/35JKCKMaY1
— TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 15, 2024
Regardless, check out the FHN YouTube Channel and join thousands of your closest friends in subscribing.
The four videos — Pasta and McAvoy went together — are up now.
More to come as the week rolls on.
For the most in-depth coverage of the Florida Panthers:
- Subscribe to Florida Hockey Now and like our Facebook Page
- Follow us on Twitter: @GeorgeRichards // @ColbyDGuy // @TheGovMan
- Subscribe to the FHN YouTube Channel
- Visit the FHN Team Shop at TeePublic and RedBubble
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
FLORIDA PANTHERS (ATL1) V. BOSTON BRUINS (ATL2)
FLORIDA LEADS BEST-OF-7 SERIES 3-2
GAME 6
- When: Friday, TBA
- Where: Boston Garden
- National TV: ESPN or TNT/TBS
- Streaming: ESPN+/Hulu or HBO Max
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL app
- Series Schedule — Game 1: Bruins 5, Panthers 1; Game 2: Panthers 6, Bruins 1;Game 3: Panthers 6, Bruins 2; Game 4: Panthers 3, Bruins 2; Game 5: Tuesday at Florida; Game 6: Friday at Boston, TBA; Game 7*: Sunday May 19 at Florida TBA. (*) – If Necessary
- How They Got Here: Florida d. Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1; Boston d. Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3
- Last Season vs. Boston — Regular Season: Tied 2-2; Playoffs: Florida won 4-3 (first-round)
- This Season (Bruins 4-0) — At Boston: Bruins 3, Panthers 2 OT (Oct.30); Bruins 3, Panthers 2 OT (Ap. 6). At Florida: Bruins 3, Panthers 1 (Nov. 22); Bruins 4, Panthers 3 (March 26).
- All-time Regular Season Series: Boston leads 64-37-7, 6 ties
- All-time Postseason Series: Florida leads 2-0 (1996 1st, 2023 1st)