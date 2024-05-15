Panthers, Bruins Postgame: Boston Heads Home with Hope Alive

SUNRISE — The Boston Bruins live to fight another day after beating the Florida Panthers in Game 5 on Tuesday night.

Following the game, Florida captain Sasha Barkov spoke, as did Boston’s Jim Montgomery, David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy.

The best, as usual, was left for Florida coach Paul Maurice.

It was a press conference filled with insight, some frustration, and some colorful language.

As they say in Ted Lasso, we here at FHN apologize for “the fruity language.’’

Fruity, salty, whatever.

We would edit it out if we knew how.

"I just thought they needed some profanity in their life… and I brought some. I don't excel at a lot of things in my life, but f**k me am I good at that." This Paul Maurice press-conference is a must watch 😂 pic.twitter.com/35JKCKMaY1 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 15, 2024

Regardless, check out the FHN YouTube Channel and join thousands of your closest friends in subscribing.

The four videos — Pasta and McAvoy went together — are up now.

More to come as the week rolls on.

For the most in-depth coverage of the Florida Panthers:

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

FLORIDA PANTHERS (ATL1) V. BOSTON BRUINS (ATL2)

FLORIDA LEADS BEST-OF-7 SERIES 3-2