Florida Panthers Call Up Defenseman from Minors

The Florida Panthers have not commented on the severity of Dmitry Kulikov’s injury, but made a proactive move Tuesday in bringing Toby Bjornfot from Charlotte of the American Hockey League.

Kulikov skated off the ice holding his right arm after colliding with Anthony Duclair during the first period of Sunday’s loss to the New York Islanders.

With only six defensemen on the active roster due to Aaron Ekblad’s suspension, the Panthers were expected to bring up a seventh defenseman at some time anyway.

The Charlotte Checkers are currently in fourth place in the AHL’s Atlantic Division, just two points back of second place.

The Panthers have been reticent to recall players from Charlotte, despite the roster and salary cap space, if they were not going to play.

Coach Paul Maurice is expected to give an update on Kulikov’s condition today.

Bjornfot, 23, was the 22nd overall pick of the 2019 draft by the Kings.

He was waived by the Golden Knights last year at the trade deadline when the Panthers claimed him.

Bjornfot played his first and only game of the 2023-24 season with the Panthers on March 23 — when he replaced Kulikov due to a one-game suspension.

“That was not an indictment of his game,’’ Maurice said. “We got healthy and stayed healthy.”

This season, Bjornfot came up when Ekblad was out with what is believed to be a wrist/hand injury.

Bjornfot played in eight games for the Panthers in January and was sent back to Charlotte.

Had he played in two more games, he would have become waiver eligible again, meaning he could not be returned to the AHL with again being subject to waivers.

Bjornfot originally passed through waivers during training camp.

By coming up now, and if he ends up playing, it is likely that Bjornfot is with the Panthers for the duration so not to risk losing him on waivers.

“He is very predictable on the ice,” Maurice said of Bjornfot in January. “He has a very good mind for the game, can pick up reads quick which makes him play faster. I thought he was really solid, does some good things with the puck. Our expectation is not for him to drive offense, but he did with some nice, clean breakouts. Very mature in his game. …

“Now, we have an opportunity and we wanted to play a bunch of games, get into a pro rhythm, get into a consistent game rhythm.”

