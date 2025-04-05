Connect with us

The Florida Panthers Can Clinch a Playoff Spot Today. Here’s How

Gus Forsling celebrates after his go-ahead goal during the third period of Game 6 against the Boston Bruins on May 17. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

The Florida Panthers have gone 0-1-1 to kick off a four-game road trip, but can officially clinch a playoff spot today in Ottawa.

There are a couple of ways the defending Stanley Cup champions can punch their ticket to the postseason.

The first is a direct route: Beat the Senators this afternoon (2 p.m., Scripps).

The Panthers grab a playoff spot with a win against Ottawa in any fashion: Regulation, overtime, or shootout.

If Florida makes it to overtime and loses, it can still get into the postseason today if either the Rangers lose to the Devils in any fashion, or the Canadiens lose to the Flyers in regulation.

Well, what if the Panthers lose in regulation and get no points today?

They can still clinch a spot if both of the following occur: the Blue Jackets lose to the Maple Leafs in any fashion, and the Rangers lose to the Devils in regulation.

The Panthers will have Sergei Bobrovsky in net today against the Senators, with the expectation that Vitek Vanecek gets the start tomorrow in Detroit.

That game will be on TNT/truTV.

Florida is currently in third place in the Atlantic Division with 92 points; Toronto is in first with 96, and Tampa Bay is second with 93.

The Maple Leafs play host to the Blue Jackets tonight, with the Lightning playing in Buffalo.

ON DECK: GAME No. 76
FLORIDA PANTHERS at OTTAWA SENATORS 

