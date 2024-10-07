Florida Panthers Cancel Ring Ceremony Due to Weather

The Florida Panthers have canceled their public Championship Ring Ceremony which was to be held at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise due to poor weather conditions and South Florida being under a state of emergency due to Hurricane Milton.

The Panthers will still receive their rings on Monday, but it will be in a private ceremony.

Florida’s season-opener against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday is still on as of now.

According to FlightAware.com, the Bruins’ charter flight landed in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday afternoon and the team had plans to hold a practice here on Monday.

The Panthers will raise their Stanley Cup championship banner before that game with the Bruins.

“As this event would take resources from first responders and service providers, we have made the tough decision to cancel our Champions Ring Ceremony out of an abundance of caution for the safety of all involved,’’ team President and CEO Matt Caldwell said in a statement.

“Along with state and local authorities, we are closely monitoring the situation. As of now, Opening Night vs. Boston is scheduled to proceed as intended and we will continue preparing our arena and surrounding areas to safely welcome guests for Opening Night.”

Fans who purchased tickets for the ring ceremony will get a full refund for their donation at their point of purchase.

The team says its Florida Panthers Foundation will continue to support United Negro College Fund Fort Lauderdale (UNCF Fort Lauderdale) and United Way of Broward County’s Mission United.

GAME 1 ON DECK

BOSTON BRUINS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS