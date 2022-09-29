WATCH: Florida Panthers Morning Skate vs. Carolina Hurricanes

CORAL SPRINGS — The Florida Panthers are back in action tonight at 7 as the Carolina Hurricanes visit FLA Live Arena for a preseason game.

It is the third preseason game for Florida which split a two-game set in Nashville on Monday night; Carolina beat Tampa Bay 5-1 on Tuesday.

The Panthers will have a good majority of their regulars playing tonight with Sergei Bobrovsky getting the start in net. Expect him to play at least the first 30 minutes of game action although he most definitely could go longer.

Alex Lyon will be the backup goalie.

Florida showed a few things of interest at today’s morning skate with Brandon Montour running a new-look power play; Anton Lundell remained on the top line with Sasha Barkov and Carter Verhaeghe.

The Panthers held their morning skate at the IceDen in Coral Springs this morning and due to scheduling conflicts at the arena, this will be the first time many players skate on their home ice since signing with the team.

Florida has held the entirety of its training camp at the IceDen.

Tickets for tonight’s game are priced at $15 with the money raised going to help fund youth hockey in South Florida. Parking is free and a portion of the 50-50 raffle will go to Hurricane Ian relief.

The Panthers will visit the Hurricanes on Saturday afternoon with the expectation being a younger lineup for that one.

Check out video from today’s workout on the FHN YouTube channel including conversations with coach Paul Maurice, Verhaeghe, Chris Tierney and Nick Cousins.

FLORIDA PANTHERS PRESEASON

Tonight: Carolina Hurricanes (1-0) at Florida Panthers (1-1)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise

Tickets: $15 donation benefits youth hockey in South Florida

Parking: Free

2022 Preseason — Monday: Florida 4, Nashville 3 (OT); Nashville 4, Florida 0. Tonight: vs. Carolina, 7 p.m. Saturday: at Carolina, 1 p.m. Oct. 6: vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Oct. 8: at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m