Florida Panthers, Charlotte Checkers Both Playing in Cup Final

The Florida Panthers and Charlotte Checkers are both playing for a championship.

Tonight, the Panthers open the 2025 Stanley Cup Final in Edmonton as they go for their second straight title.

On Tuesday, the Checkers — Florida’s AHL affiliate — swept the Laval Rocket in the Eastern Conference final to move on to the Calder Cup Final.

Before this season, Florida’s AHL team had never even gone as far as the conference finals much less played for the Calder Cup.

The last time an NHL team and its AHL team both won championships in the same year was 30 years ago when the New Jersey Devils and Albany River Rats did it.

The Checkers, who have won eight straight playoff games, will play the winner of the Abbotsford Canucks and Texas Stars series starting next week.

Charlotte has home ice advantage, so Games 1-2 of the Calder Cup Final will start at Bojangles Coliseum.

The Checkers have won the Calder Cup once, in 2019 while part of the Carolina Hurricanes.

Tuesday, the Checkers trailed 2-0 early in the second before Justin Sourdif and MacKenzie Entwistle tied it by scoring within a 5-minute span.

The score remained tied at 2 until Jesse Puljujarvi, whom the Panthers signed after he and the Pittsburgh Penguins parted ways earlier this season, got the game-winner with 2:04 remaining.

Laval, the AHL team of the Montreal Canadiens, had the best record in the Eastern Conference this season but had not led against the Checkers until it scored the opening goal on Tuesday.

Kaapo Kahkonen (10-2) stopped 23 shots in the 3-2 win.

He has allowed two goals or fewer in nine of his 12 postseason starts.

“It was special,’’ Entwistle said. “We put in so much work all year. It wasn’t our best tonight, but good teams find a way to get it done and that’s what we did tonight. Our goaltending was great all series, we just kind of stuck with it, our crowd was great and we kind of fed off their momentum. Everyone can do a sigh of relief to get that one done. It was special.’’

Want exclusive, insider content only available to Florida Hockey Now subscribers? For the next day or two, we’re offering a special one-year subscription to FHN for just $12! That’s just $1 a month. No code necessary, just click on the above link and sign up for the annual subscription.

PANTHERS/ OILERS / FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW

NHL LINKS

2025 STANLEY CUP FINAL

GAME 1

FLORIDA PANTHERS @ EDMONTON OILERS