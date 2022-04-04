Connect with us

FHN+

Florida Panthers have eyes on the Cup after clinching playoff spot

Published

8 hours ago

on

Florida panthers
Jonathan Huberdeau and Ryan Lomberg celebrate the Florida Panthers’ victory with goaltender Spencer Knight on Sunday afternoon in Buffalo. Knight was the goaltender for Florida’s postseason-clinching win last season as well. — AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes

The Florida Panthers did not just beat the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday, but they also punched their ticket to a third consecutive trip to the postseason.

It marks the first time in franchise history the Panthers will be in the postseason three straight seasons.

“It’s great,” Sasha Barkov said after the 5-3 win over the Sabres. “Thinking back to the beginning of my career, we didn’t make the playoffs a lot.

Get FHN+ today!

“This is where everyone wants to be, everyone wants to make the playoffs. You know how hard it is to make the playoffs and you see guys working hard for it.”

In a season that could have been derailed after coach Joel Quenneville resigned under pressure for his role in the Chicago Blackhawks’ sexual assault scandal.

This content is for FHN+ subscribers only. You can sign-up for $3.49 per month or get a yearly subscription for only $29.99!

Current subscribers, please log in to view.

Log In Join Now

Related Topics:

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

FHN on Facebook

Panthers Team & Cap Info

Meta

Get all the Florida Panthers news that's fit to print.

Sign up today and get all the best from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

No thanks. I don't want.