Florida Panthers Confused With NFL Team (Again) on TV News Graphic

SUNRISE — Once again, the Florida Panthers were confused with the NFL’s Carolina Panthers on a local television newscast.

Not a South Florida station, mind you, but KABC in Los Angeles.

On Saturday, KABC-7 showed a graphic promoting the Stanley Cup Final with the logo of the Edmonton Oilers and, you guessed it, the Carolina Panthers.

It was not just the black-and-blue panther head logo, either; it actually had the Carolina Panthers wordmark.

This has been a common theme over the years what with the commonalities between professional sports teams in North Carolina and South Florida.

FHN Archive: The Name Game — Carolina & Florida Panthers

You had the Florida Panthers join the NHL in 1993 — with Charlotte’s NFL expansion team naming itself the Panthers that same year.

As AwfulAnnouncing.com reminds us, ESPN mixed the two up just a few days ago when it referred to the Florida Panthers as Carolina on its crawl during the Eastern Conference final.

Then you have the former Hartford Whalers who borrowed the University of Miami nickname when they relocated to North Carolina in 1997.

That’s a whole different story.

Welp, this is news to us. ¯_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/m8WDqEBQGe — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) February 3, 2016

Of course, turnabout is fair play.

In 2006, the Carolina Panthers played the Broncos in Super Bowl 50 — and a Canadian newscast used the Florida Panthers logo in promoting the game.

Carolina did not win that Super Bowl — but the Florida Panthers did win Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday night.

So, all the Panthers can feel good about that.

For More FHN Coverage of the Florida Panthers:

2024 STANLEY CUP FINAL

EDMONTON OILERS VS. FLORIDA PANTHERS

GAME 2

Florida leads Best-of-7 Series 1-0