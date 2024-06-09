2024 Stanley Cup Final
Florida Panthers Confused With NFL Team (Again) on TV News Graphic
SUNRISE — Once again, the Florida Panthers were confused with the NFL’s Carolina Panthers on a local television newscast.
Not a South Florida station, mind you, but KABC in Los Angeles.
On Saturday, KABC-7 showed a graphic promoting the Stanley Cup Final with the logo of the Edmonton Oilers and, you guessed it, the Carolina Panthers.
It was not just the black-and-blue panther head logo, either; it actually had the Carolina Panthers wordmark.
This has been a common theme over the years what with the commonalities between professional sports teams in North Carolina and South Florida.
FHN Archive: The Name Game — Carolina & Florida Panthers
You had the Florida Panthers join the NHL in 1993 — with Charlotte’s NFL expansion team naming itself the Panthers that same year.
As AwfulAnnouncing.com reminds us, ESPN mixed the two up just a few days ago when it referred to the Florida Panthers as Carolina on its crawl during the Eastern Conference final.
Then you have the former Hartford Whalers who borrowed the University of Miami nickname when they relocated to North Carolina in 1997.
That’s a whole different story.
Welp, this is news to us. ¯_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/m8WDqEBQGe
— Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) February 3, 2016
Of course, turnabout is fair play.
In 2006, the Carolina Panthers played the Broncos in Super Bowl 50 — and a Canadian newscast used the Florida Panthers logo in promoting the game.
Carolina did not win that Super Bowl — but the Florida Panthers did win Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday night.
So, all the Panthers can feel good about that.
2024 STANLEY CUP FINAL
EDMONTON OILERS VS. FLORIDA PANTHERS
GAME 2
Florida leads Best-of-7 Series 1-0
- When: Monday, 8 p.m.
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
- National TV: ABC
- Streaming: ESPN+/Hulu
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL app
- Series Schedule, All Games 8 p.m. on ABC — Game 1: @Florida 3, Edmonton 0; Game 2: Edmonton at Florida, Monday; Game 3: Florida at Edmonton, Thursday; Game 4:Florida at Edmonton, Saturday June 15; Game 5*: Edmonton at Florida, Tuesday June 18; Game 6*: Florida at Edmonton, Friday June 21; Game 7*: Edmonton at Florida, Monday June 24. (*) – If Necessary
- How They Got Here — Florida: d. Tampa Bay 4-1, Boston 4-2, New York Rangers 4-2; Edmonton: d. Los Angeles 4-1, Vancouver 4-3, Dallas 4-2.
- This Season (Florida Won 2-0) — At Florida: Panthers 5, Oilers 3 (Nov. 20). At Edmonton: Panthers 5, Oilers 2 (Dec. 17).
- Last Season: Edmonton Won 2-0
- All-time Regular Season Series: Oilers lead 23-16-0, 3 ties
- Postseason History: First Meeting