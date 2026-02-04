Florida Panthers Could Get Reinforcements for Boston Bruins

FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers did not have many players on the ice Tuesday morning at the IcePlex, but one of their top injured players being out there was certainly a good sign.

Brad Marchand has missed the past two games with a lower-body injury that already cost him seven games last month.

Marchand joined a sparsely attended practice but was not wearing a no-contact jersey.

There is a hope that Marchand returns to the lineup Wednesday against his former teammates.

Coach Paul Maurice said that Marchand, Anton Lundell (three games, upper body), and Sam Bennett (upper body) could play against the Boston Bruins.

Or not.

“There’s a chance they all play tomorrow,” Maurice said, “there’s a chance none of them play tomorrow. We won’t know until after the morning skate.’’

Bennett left Monday’s 5-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres after the first period and did not return.

Although Bennett did not skate on Tuesday, his injury is not considered too serious considering Team Canada named him to the 2026 Olympic roster in place of Anthony Cirelli.

“We didn’t know how serious it was at the time,” Maurice said. “It was serious enough that he didn’t feel right and we needed a day — or 48 hours — to get a handle on how serious it is. … We’re not messing around with a player.”

ON DECK: GAME No. 56

BOSTON BRUINS at FLORIDA PANTHERS