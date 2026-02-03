Sam Bennett Headed to the Olympics with Team Canada After All

FORT LAUDERDALE — After being snubbed by Team Canada for their initial Winter Olympic roster, Sam Bennett will be going to Milan after all.

On Tuesday, Team Canada announced that Bennett will join Florida Panthers teammates Sam Reinhart and Brad Marchand in the Olympics.

Bennett will replace the injured Anthony Cirelli.

“Obviously pretty disappointed,’’ Bennett said after initially being left off the Canadian Olympic team.

“I wish I could have proved that I could help that team win a Gold medal. … Obviously I did not do enough. I try to look at what I am grateful for, and that was the opportunity I had last year. That was probably the proudest moment of my career, getting to put on that jersey. I am forever going to be grateful for that opportunity.’’

With Bennett joining Canada, the Panthers will have 10 players participating in the Games including Matthew Tkachuk (USA), Gus Forsling (Sweden), Anton Lundell (Finland), Eetu Luostarinen (Finland), Niko Mikkola (Finland), Uvis Balinskis (Latvia), and Sandis Vilmanis (Latvia).

Sasha Barkov (Finland) and Seth Jones (USA) were selected to go but will miss due to injury.

Bennett left Monday’s game against the Buffalo Sabres with an upper-body injury that does not sound all too serious.

Coach Paul Maurice said Tuesday that Bennett could play Wednesday against the Bruins.

