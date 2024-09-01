Connect with us

Florida Panthers Depth Chart: The Forwards (+)

Published

8 hours ago

on

Barkov
Florida Panthers center Sasha Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk congratulate Carter Verhaeghe after he scored in Game 5 of the first-round playoff series against the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning in Sunrise on April 29. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

There are still a few more days remaining in the shortest offseason in Florida Panthers history and their depth chart looks a little bit different than it did the last time we saw them on June 24.

Yes, the NHL season does not kick off until October — but we’re now in September and that means the Panthers will be back on the ice soon.

The defending Stanley Cup champions open training camp on Sept. 19 in FortLauderdale following a rookie showcase in Nashville.

You want some hockey?

You’re going to get it soon enough.

With training camp so close to being reality, we are taking a look at the Panthers depth chart and what has changed since Game 7 against the Edmonton Oilers.

Last week, we dug into the defense.

Although there have been some changes in personnel, the Panthers pretty much come back intact.

Especially when it comes to Florida’s forwards.

FLORIDA PANTHERS DEPTH CHART

Forwards

Carter Verhaeghe — Sasha Barkov — Sam Reinhart 

Panthers Roster & Cap Info