Florida Panthers Expect Tkachuk Back at Practice Next Week

FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers will rest a couple of their stars tonight when they play the Buffalo Sabres as they gear up for the upcoming playoffs. Getting Matthew Tkachuk back at practice will only help that preparation.

On Saturday, coach Paul Maurice said the Panthers hope Tkachuk is available for full practice next week after the team wraps up its regular season.

The Panthers have three games left: Tonight against the Sabres, Monday against the Rangers, and Tuesday at Tampa Bay.

Tkachuk has been out since sustaining a groin injury at the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off in February.

He was hurt in Team USA’s second game against Canada, missed the game against Sweden, the returned for the championship game in Boston only to be limited due to the injury.

Florida placed him on LTIR before the NHL Trade Deadline.

Tkachuk has been spotted on the ice a few times since, either skating on his own or joining the team for morning skate as he did in Montreal last week.

On Saturday, the Panthers had a pretty high-priced scratch group skating away from the game players with Sasha Barkov, Sam Reinhart, and Sam Bennett among those who will not play tonight.

Tkachuk did not join them for their separate skate on the second sheet at the IcePlex.

Maurice said there is a reason for that.

“On Game Days, we have the 20 guys who we have to get ready,’’ Maurice explained, “and then the healthy players who also need to be pushed. Then you’ve got Matthew, who needs a certain kind of skating. I don’t want all 27 guys in the training room at the same time. I also want a cleaner focus on the game. If there are 27 guys in the training room and seven aren’t playing, the jokes are different. I want the game group to have a normal day.

“But he may be back in with those guys maybe tomorrow.’’

On Tuesday, Maurice said he did not expect Bennett would play the remainder of the regular season but changed that on Saturday.

Bennett is now probable for Monday’s game against the Rangers, a matchup which could be Florida’s final full lineup of regulars before the playoffs begin.

“He’s at a point where he feels great as well,’’ Maurice said.

Dmitry Kulikov, who has been out a month with what is suspected to be an elbow injury, worked with Gus Forsling on Saturday morning but will again not play tonight but could be back Monday.

ON DECK: GAME No. 80

BUFFALO SABRES at FLORIDA PANTHERS

