Florida Panthers Roster Moves, New Signing Before Opener

FORT LAUDERDALE — Although the Florida Panthers did not release their initial roster until Tuesday morning, they made a few moves to become salary cap compliant.

On Sunday night, PuckPedia made a prediction that the Panthers would assign Mackie Samoskevich to the AHL Charlotte Checkers in order to come in under the NHL’s $95.5 million salary cap.

That is what the Panthers did.

Although Samoskevich was assigned to Charlotte on Monday, he was recalled on Tuesday.

He will be in the lineup today against the Blackhawks and play on the third line and on the second power-play unit.

Samoskevich remained in South Florida to collect his Stanley Cup championship ring on Monday night.

The Panthers were able to move Samoskevich down for the salary cap space since he is not eligible for waivers.

Florida did submit their initial roster with Matthew Tkachuk (sports hernia, groin) and Tomas Nosek (knee) on long-term injured reserve.

Both players have been removed from the team’s official roster.

Captain Sasha Barkov went on LTIR on Tuesday, a move which freed up enough cap space to allow Florida to not only bring Samoskevich ‘back,’ but also sign Noah Gregor to a one-year deal.

Gregor was in training camp on a PTO but was on the ice with the Panthers on Monday.

He got a two-way deal from the Panthers.

It appears Tyler Motte has been released from his PTO; he did not practice on Monday, and his locker spot at the IcePlex is no longer there.

Jack Studnicka, who had a strong training camp, cleared waivers on Monday and will report to the Charlotte Checkers.

