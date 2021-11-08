Watch — The FHN Morning Skate: Panthers at Rangers

The Florida Panthers will take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden later tonight and there was some news coming out of the morning skate.

Sasha Barkov, who missed Saturday’s game against Carolina, was back on the ice.

But will he play tonight?

