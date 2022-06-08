Florida Roll Call: Future of MacKenzie Weegar with the Panthers

MacKenzie Weegar is one of the great draft finds in the history of the Florida Panthers.

Although players such as Sasha Barkov, Jonathan Huberdeau and Aaron Ekblad are the core stars of the organization, all were top three picks of their respective draft classes.

Weegar was not.

Not even close.

Weegar has evolved into a top defenseman in the National Hockey League despite his low draft status — Florida traded back into the 2013 draft to take him in the seventh round — and has become one of the team’s top players.

Paired with Ekblad (the top overall pick in 2014), Weegar has become a player of high regard both within the Panthers and throughout the league.

And, soon, he will be paid commiserate with his accomplishments and standing among his peers.

Will the big checks coming to Weegar in the near future be signed by the Panthers or someone else?