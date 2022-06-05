Florida Roll Call: Future of Mason Marchment with the Panthers

When it comes to free agents the Florida Panthers want to keep moving forward, Mason Marchment can get lost in the shuffle.

That does not mean he is not a high priority for the Panthers.

Marchment may not have the name cache of Claude Giroux nor Ben Chiarot, but his importance to the Panthers this past season cannot be overlooked.

At 27, Marchment has just come into his own as an NHL player.

His numbers took off like a rocket this past season but, as an unrestricted free agent, can the Panthers afford to keep him moving forward?

They are going to try.