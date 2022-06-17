Florida Roll Call: Future of Lucas Carlsson with the Panthers

Before the Florida Panthers acquired Ben Chiarot and Robert Hagg at the trade deadline, Lucas Carlsson provided some much-needed stability on their bottom defensive pairing.

While Chiarot and Hagg hit unrestricted free agency following the Panthers’ all-in run for the Stanley Cup falling short, Carlsson will be a restricted free agent.

With the Panthers only having $3 million in cap space, bringing back one or both of the two UFA defensemen would be a tough task.

And, with only five NHL defensemen under contract, Carlsson could very well find himself back in among the Florida top six.