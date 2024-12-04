Florida Panthers
Florida Panthers Get a Point. But They Aren’t Happy About It
Considering the circumstances they were in Tuesday, the Florida Panthers should have been happy to escape Pittsburgh with a point in the standings.
And they were.
Sort of.
But not really.
The Panthers put themselves in a tough spot Tuesday night, a position they know they never should have been in the first place.
The Penguins, which came into the game in last place in the Metro even after winning three straight, had a 4-1 lead in the third period despite getting off just 13 shots on goal.
Florida had been dominating the play on the ice, but were losing the battle on the scoreboard.
That changed in the third period with Florida scoring three straight goals to tie the score, only Bryan Rust scored in overtime and the Penguins got their fourth straight win by beating the Panthers 5-4.
“I guess it is a point that we’re happy to get,” said Matthew Tkachuk, who had a night with two goals and four points as he eclipsed the 600-point mark for his career.
“When you fight back, you just really want to get that win. It sucks not getting it in overtime. We were pressing pretty good in the third, found a way to put some in at the end which was nice. But, like I said before, it doesn’t mean much if you finish it off. We’ll take the point.”
Spencer Knight, who was coming off a shutout Saturday, had a tough night as the Penguins scored five goals on 16 shots.
Florida held Pittsburgh to five shots on goal in all three periods of regulation with Rust scoring on the one shot in the overtime.
“I just won’t,” coach Paul Maurice said when asked to evaluate Knight’s game Tuesday. “I will think about the shutout that he just had on the bus.”
The Panthers, meanwhile, struggled to put anything past Tristan Jarry until the third period when Sam Bennett, Adam Boqvist, and Tkachuk all scored to tie the game up.
Florida almost trippled the Penguins on shots on goals and attempts through the first two periods yet trailed 3-1 going into the third.
The Panthers did get a point after trailing after 40 — something they had not done all season.
Florida is 0-8-1 in such situations.
“We gave up five shots a period, but were still down 4-1,” Maurice said. “I liked the fact that the bench did not change. They felt good about their game in terms of us getting going in the right direction. We put up a bunch, didn’t give up a lot. You don’t like to lose.”
ON DECK: GAME 27
FLORIDA PANTHERS AT PHILADELPHIA FLYERS
- When: Thursday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia
- Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FTL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (Naples/FTM)
- Streaming: Panthers+, ESPN+
- Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Season Series (Florida Leads 1-0) — At Panthers: Florida 4, Philadelphia 3 SO (Nov. 9). At Flyers: Thursday; Jan. 13.
- Last Season: Flyers Won 2-1
- All-time Regular Season Series: Philadelphia leads 59-38-6, 7 ties
- Up Next for the Panthers: Saturday vs. San Jose Sharks, 6 p.m.
It’s a good thing we don’t play lousy teams in the playoffs. We always seem to play down to our competition.
Bingo……absolutely correct, and that is a phenomena that’s affected many, many defending stanley cup champions. Eighty plus games in the regular season, it’s impossible to get up for every single one of them, so when you see a team at the bottom of the standings, it’s only human to maybe take your foot off the gas. That has happened a few times this year, but i’m not sure that was the case last night, as george alluded to, they pretty much dominated that game in every category, except the scoreboard. Thay have taking their foot off the gas a few… Read more »
I’m not sold on Knight. I know he has had some shining moments but more often than those, I’m left extremely nervous anytime someone takes a shot on him. We passed on pretty solid .#2s goalies for him to be the man…, BE the man!
Yeah, and rumor has it Buffalo wanted Knight over Levi in the Reinhart deal, but we threw in the additional first round pick in order for them to “settle ” on Devon instead of Spencer. Not sure if there’s any truth to that or not but I sometimes wonder, especially while spencer was in the player’s assistance program, if we made the wrong decision there. Time will tell. There’s no denying Spencer’s talent and size, the big question with him is between the ears. I personally think he’ll round into a top starter, eventually. He needs games, not sure if… Read more »