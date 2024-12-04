Comeback Cats Thwarted: Penguins Beat Panthers in OT

The Florida Panthers had not rallied to win a game they were losing going into the third period this season — and that continued Tuesday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Panthers trailed by 3 in the third before quickly tying things up with three goals in a span of 4:33.

Only Bryan Rust scored at 1:31 of overtime to give the Penguins their fourth straight win, this one 5-4 over the Panthers.

Florida is now 0-8-1 when trailing going into the third period — which the Panthers were 3-1 on Tuesday.

Marcus Pettersson made it 4-1 at 3:45 of the third, but the Panthers made a big push.

Sam Bennett got it started at 6:55, with Adam Boqvist pulling Florida within a goal.

Matthew Tkachuk got his fourth point of the night with his second goal, making it 4-4 by deflecting Aaron Ekblad’s point shot on the power play at 11:27.

Prior to the third, the Panthers had dominated play with Pittsburgh scoring its first three goals off seven shots.

Florida controlled the pace of play and did what it wanted — only the Penguins were getting the goals.

Pittsburgh scored on consecutive shots within 1:12 in the first period for a 2-0 lead.

Tkachuk cut Florida’s deficit in half with his first of the game with 2:36 left in the first, but Pittsburgh added a goal in the second on a sharp-angled shot from Kris Letang.

The Panthers held the Penguins to five shots in each of the first two periods yet trailed 3-1 going into the third.

Jesper Boqvist had a goal pulled off the board — one which would have given the Panthers a 1-0 lead — due to Anton Lundell being offside.

HOW THEY SCORED

Penguins 1, Panthers 0 (9:20 1st): Owen Pickering throws up a shot from the point through traffic for his first NHL goal.

throws up a shot from the point through traffic for his first NHL goal. Penguins 2, Panthers 0 (10:32 1st): Evgeni Malkin finds himself alone in the right circle and uncorks a wrist shot past Spencer Knight .

finds himself alone in the right circle and uncorks a wrist shot past . Penguins 2, Panthers 1 (17:24 1st): Sasha Barkov tees up a pass to Matthew Tkachuk who one-times it past Tristan Jarry .

tees up a pass to who one-times it past . Penguins 3, Panthers 1 (6:54 2nd): Kris Letang throws up a quick shot from the low hashmarks on the right side.

throws up a quick shot from the low hashmarks on the right side. Penguins 4, Panthers 1 (3:45 3rd): Marcus Pettersson drives in on Knight and flips it over him with a slick forehand.

drives in on Knight and flips it over him with a slick forehand. Penguins 4, Panthers 2 (6:55 3rd): Sam Bennett takes a feed from Jesper Boqvist in the low slot and hammers it home.

takes a feed from in the low slot and hammers it home. Penguins 4, Panthers 3 (8:58 3rd): Tkachuk feeds Adam Boqvist in the left circle and he one-times it to get Florida close.

Tkachuk feeds in the left circle and he one-times it to get Florida close. Panthers 4, Penguins 4 (11:27 3rd PP): Tkachuk knocks down a point shot from Aaron Ekblad and gets it past Jarry to tie ‘er up.

Tkachuk knocks down a point shot from and gets it past Jarry to tie ‘er up. Penguins 5, Panthers 4 (1:31 OT): Bryan Rust drives in and gets the Penguins their win.

GR’S 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. Matthew Tkachuk , Florida

, Florida 2. Bryan Rust, Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh 3. Kris Letang, Pittsburgh

ON DECK: GAME 27

