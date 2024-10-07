Florida Panthers Get Stanley Cup Championship Rings. They’re Spectacular

FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers got their championship rings Monday afternoon as they celebrated their Stanley Cup victory with a private ceremony at the newly-renovated War Memorial Auditorium.

The rings, which have a gem carat weight of approximately 15.6 carats, are simply spectacular.

“This is incredible,” Matthew Tkachuk said. “I have never seen a piece of jewelry like this in my entire life. Unfortunately I cannot keep the Stanley Cup in my possession at all times but this will remind me of that each and every day. It’s incredible.”

No one had seen the rings ahead of time, either, with everyone getting their boxed ring and having to wait to open them up at the same time.

“I had a chance to see it, I don’t know if it was a mockup or a real one,” general manager Bill Zito said. “I’m not a Christmas Eve guy. I wanted to wait, and I am thrilled that I did.”

The ring, which were created by Josten’s, come complete in 14-karat yellow gold with 554 diamonds, 16 princess-cut rubies, one round genuine ruby, nine round genuine blue sapphires and 37 round genuine yellow sapphires.

The one genuine ruby sits on one side of the ring where the players’ name and number is. The state of Florida is outlined in diamonds. The ruby is placed to indicate Broward County.

Monday, the team’s players, coaches, management and select hockey operations staff received their Stanley Cup championship rings. Other staffers and those elected to receive one will get a toned-down version later.

The crown of the ring reflects the team’s shield logo in diamonds as well as blue and yellow sapphires.

Around the logo reads ‘Stanley Cup Champions.’

The right side of the ring features ‘Florida’ across the top with Stanley Cup 2024.

It is completed with a beach and palm tree background ‘representing the South Florida lifestyle and the Championship Parade beach celebrations.’

Inside the ring includes an engraving of the Stanley Cup championship belt of which Matthew Tkachuk proudly wore around all summer; Series results from the 2024 playoff run; the date (6/24/24) of the Stanley Cup-winning Game 7.

There is also a depiction of a rubber rat engraved on the inside of the ring.

The ceremony, which was moved from being a public event at the arena to a private affair at the War Memorial, was MC’d by radio voice Doug Plagens and featured owners Vinnie and Teresa Viola handing the rings out to players and staff.

While handing out rings to the individual players, Vinnie Viola had personal moments with each.

For captain Sasha Barkov, Viola said “thanks for sticking with us.”

To Sam Bennett: “The soul of the team.’’

To Sergei Bobrovsky: “Very blessed you chose us to wear our sweater. Thank you.’’

Teresa Viola was presented her ring by her husband; she turned around and presented Vinnie with his.

“It’s unreal,’’ Bennett said. “It is an exciting day, and to get this ring, it is the cherry on top of an unbelievable season, an unbelievably year. It’s a great way to start the new season with a night like this. Seeing my name on this is pretty remarkable. I’m pretty excited. I couldn’t believe how big it was, how shiny it was.’’

Although the Violas had likely seen the rings ahead of time since they helped design them, players and staff had not seen them until they opened the large boxes painted in team colors.

The boxes have a video screen on the inside showing highlights.

When coach Paul Maurice opened his, he shouted “it’s perfect! Better than I ever hoped!”

They certainly are memorable.

They are also pretty cumbersome.

Does Tkachuk plan on wearing it every single day?

“I don’t know about that,’’ he said, “but I’ll definitely be wearing it tonight.’’

