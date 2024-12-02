Florida Panthers Getting the Best Aaron Ekblad in Contract Year

SUNRISE — A healthy Aaron Ekblad has been a return to the best version of Aaron Ekblad for the Florida Panthers this season.

Ekblad, 29, credits his strong start to being able to go into the summer without needing surgery or having a nagging injury slow him down.

Yes, it was a short offseason — he and the Panthers will take those from now on — but one he was able to build on the momentum of a very impactful playoff run and carry that into this season.

This is a big year for Ekblad, no one can ignore that.

In the final season of the eight-year contract he signed with the Panthers in 2016, Ekblad needed the kind of start he is off to as he works toward getting a new deal.

“I just feel great. I had a good summer,” Ekblad told FHN on Saturday, not long after his first goal of the season turned out to be the game-winner in a 6-0 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes.

“Not being severely injured or having surgery certainly helped.

