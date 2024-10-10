NHL Free Agency: Verhaeghe Signed, Bennett and Ekblad On Deck

The Florida Panthers got a big piece of business taken care on Tuesday when they announced a new eight-year contract with Carter Verhaeghe worth $56 million.

Verhaeghe, 29, would have been a free agent following this season.

Now, it appears he will end his career with the Florida Panthers.

Verhaeghe said it would be strange for him to wear another jersey other than the Panthers; he does not have to worry about that anymore.

General manager Bill Zito has expressed a desire to extend his other two high-profile pending free agents as well.

Both Sam Bennett and Aaron Ekblad are up for new deals, but as was the case last year with Sam Reinhart, Zito stresses each player is different and new contracts take time.

