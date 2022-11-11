FHN Today: Florida Panthers Getting Two Big Names Back

When the Florida Panthers hit the ice for practice this morning in Sunrise, a couple of players will be missing — but some big names will be back.

On Thursday, the team started clearing the roster in anticipation of Aaron Ekblad being activated off long-term injured reserve.

Matthew Tkachuk has served his penance for jabbing at Jonathan Quick and will be back in the lineup Saturday as well.

To make room for Ekblad, the Panthers sent three players down to Charlotte.

We’ll see if another roster move is forthcoming today or on Saturday.

FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW

With Ekblad out, few players have leapt into the vacant spotlight like Brandon Montour has.

Only one player in the NHL is averaging more minutes per game than Montour so far this season — and he is fourth among d-men in scoring.

Been a great couple of weeks for No. 62.

— Ekblad has been practicing with the Panthers for the past few weeks and has now fulfilled the 10-game, 24-day threshold to be activated off LTIR and is expected to play Saturday afternoon against the Oilers.

NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

Jack Eichel was back in Buffalo on Thursday night and he heard if from the hometown fans.

Eichel definitely had the last laugh with a hat trick and a nice win for his Vegas Golden Knights.

— This odd new $8 verification on Twitter is only going to lead to more of these, but one of the first hockey-related ‘verified’ hoaxes came when an account made to look like Connor McDavid’s said the Edmonton star had been traded to the New York Islanders.

— The Calgary Flames have now lost seven in a row. What is going on?

— The Detroit Red Wings could not find their offense in a loss to the Rangers.

PANTHERS ON DECK

EDMONTON OILERS AT FLORIDA PANTHERS