Florida Panthers Give New Contract to Defenseman

When Uvis Balinskis first spoke to the Florida Panthers in 2023 while playing in the Czech Extraliga, he could not have imagined how things were going to work out.

Balinskis joined the Panthers during the 2023-24 season, was part of two Stanley Cup championships, and will play in his 139th NHL game tonight in Carolina against the Hurricanes.

On Friday, he signed a two-year contract extension with the team meaning he will be around for a bit longer.

“It feels great,” the 29-year-old defenseman said Friday. “The team is great, the staff is great, the guys are great. Easy decision to stay here. Just to be part of this group, part of a championship team has been great. I didn’t expect any of this at all, hut I am grateful it all happened to me.”

Balinskis has a goal with eight points in 36 games with the Panthers this season.

He is averaging 14:38 time on ice per game.

Last season, he recorded career highs in games played (76), goals (4), assists (14) and points (18) in the regular season.

Balinskis played five games during the Stanley Cup playoffs — and is the third Latvian-born player with their name on the Stanley Cup.

He will be part of the Latvian Olympic team next month.

“I don’t know that we expected a player we pulled out of the Czech league to make our team,’’ Paul Maurice said.

“But it is his personality and his character. He’s worked so hard to get better. He has handled being out of our lineup for long stretches of time, then come into the playoffs and perform very well. He competes in the manner we would like our team to compete. It’s great to see these guys be rewarded.”

ON DECK: GAME No. 46

FLORIDA PANTHERS at CAROLINA HURRICANES