Florida Panthers Goal Song Gets the Orchestra Treatment

Been waiting to hear what the Florida Panthers goal song would sound like if performed by an orchestra?

Well, your long wait is over.

On Wednesday, the Palm Beach Symphony released a performance of the Panthers goal song — ‘Panthers Pulse’ — with their 58-musician orchestra.

“The Florida Panthers are beloved in our community, so we are so excited to collaborate for an orchestral version of their celebratory song. There’s always been an incredible synergy between sports and music,” said Palm Beach Symphony CEO David McClymont in a statement released by the Panthers.

“Palm Beach Symphony’s mission is to engage, educate and entertain audiences throughout South Florida and inspire the youth to learn musical instruments, while the Panthers entertain fans and inspire people of all ages to play and watch hockey.”

‘Panthers Pulse’ was created by Öwnboss and Selva for the Florida Panthers and has been played after goals and wins for the last three seasons.

The EDM version of the goal song can be streamed on Spotify.

The version performed by the Palm Beach Symphony can be heard below.

ON DECK: GAME No. 5

FLORIDA PANTHERS at DETROIT RED WINGS