The Florida Panthers Have a New Goal Song. It’s a Custom Deal

The Florida Panthers have a new goal song, one which was played for the first time at their home opener Thursday night in Sunrise.

The Electronic Dance Music drop comes from Brazilian DJ Öwnboss and was mixed specifically for the Panthers — complete with the phrase ‘Go Cats Go.’

During the process of choosing a goal song, the Panthers went out to find something unique and original, music which would lead to fan participation.

Öwnboss, who was the headliner of the Panthers’ EDM music festival Catz B Side at the arena last season, wanted to be part of it.

The Panthers say their “artist choice and song is reflective of the vibrant South Florida culture.’’

The bass-heavy EDM mix appears to be a hit among players who liked the way it sounds on the arena’s new state-of-the-art sound system.

Fan reaction, as expected, is mixed.

The panthers new goal song is an original song. The initial reaction was not strong. pic.twitter.com/thSkRETRvR — Panther Pourri: A Florida Hockey Now Podcast (@PantherPourri) October 19, 2023

The Panthers had previously used the song Sweetness by Jimmy Eat World as their goal song but decided to end that following the 2021-22 season.

Last season, the Panthers had each player select individual songs to play following goals and the choices were quite eclectic.

Captain Sasha Barkov, for instance, used I’m So Excited from the Pointer Sisters; Sam Bennett went with Elton John’s hit Benny and the Jets for pretty obvious reasons.

Defenseman Brandon Montour selected It’s Still Rock and Roll To Me from Billy Joel with Sam Reinhart rocking out to the Macarena.

Aaron Ekblad, interestingly enough, selected Move Your Body from Öwnboss — which sounds a lot like the new goal song.

When asked about the new goal song on Friday, coach Paul Maurice predictably feigned ignorance.

He did recall the individual songs from last season, but could only recall Bennett’s selection.

“I have no idea what that is and wouldn’t know if it was different from last year,” Maurice said.

