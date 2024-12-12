The FHN Florida Panthers Holiday Gift Guide

With Christmas and Hanukkah fast approaching, we here at FHN thought it would be a good time to offer up some gift ideas for the Florida Panthers fans in your life.

With the Panthers winning the Stanley Cup a few months back, their championship gear is all the rage in South Florida these days.

But where do I get these wonderful gifts, you ask?

Well, that’s what we are here for.

The team shops at the arena and at the IcePlex in Fort Lauderdale are fully stocked and ready for you to come on in and load up.

If you are far away, you can order from the team’s official shop website — which promises delivery in the U.S. by Dec. 25 if ordered by Dec. 13.

That, according to our schedule, is tomorrow.

You can also gift your favorite Florida Panthers fan a subscription to Florida Hockey Now (we know we would like that) by clicking right here.

And, the hockey team will be celebrating the holidays with home games on Dec. 20, 23, 28 and 30.

On Dec. 20, fans will receive Christmas crackers; on the 23rd, the first 10,000 fans get a Santa hat.

Sr. Claus will also be in attendance for those two games for photos pregame and during the first intermission at Section 117.

Now, off to the potential presents!

STANLEY CUP BOBBLEHEADS (pricing varies)

Who couldn’t use a 5-foot Matthew Tkachuk bobblehead in their living room?

It comes complete with the Stanley Cup, after all!

The Panthers team shop in Fort Lauderdale had — at least on Monday — five of the 24 close-to-life sized Tkachuk bobbleheads ready for a place in your very own home.

This one costs $2,000.

If you don’t have that kind of scratch, there are plenty of other bobbleheads which are available including a three-player (Tkachuk, Sasha Barkov, Sergei Bobrovsky) for $75.

Individual Stanley Cup championship bobbles (Stanley C. Panther, Carter Verhaeghe, Sam Reinhart, Aaron Ekblad, etc.) cost $60 each.

STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS COFFEE TABLE BOOK ($50)

General manager Bill Zito wrote the forward to the official book chronicling the Panthers run to the Stanley Cup championship.

The hard cover book comes complete with plenty of stories, photos, and breaks down the four playoff series individually.

The book is called ‘Conquered the Hunt’ and was released by the team on Saturday.

Remember, just because if is called a ‘coffee table’ book, that does not mean it includes a coffee table.

Someone should have thought of that.

STANLEY CUP PILLOW (pricing varies)

If you ever dreamed of falling asleep with the Stanley Cup each night, now you have that chance.

The Panthers have two pillows in the shape of Lord Stanley’s mug — complete with the names of the championship players on the back.

The large one is $135; the smaller one is $55.

Don’t let your pup Stanley anywhere near it.

STANLEY CUP PARADE T-SHIRT ($38)

Did you “survive” the Panthers championship celebration on Fort Lauderdale Beach back on June 30?

If so, this is the t-shirt for you.

The Panthers came up with original artwork from the parade (Paul Maurice is wearing a sports coat, sure, but also his special t-shirt) which is fun to try and figure out who is who.

The Elbo Room even makes an appearance on the shirt.

CRYSTAL GIFTS (various pricing)

No, not Crystal Gayle — we said crystal gifts.

The Panthers are offering the Stanley Cup — in miniature size — made in crystal that comes in its own nice little gift box ($85).

There is also a crystal puck filled with water from the melted ice that the Panthers won the Stanley Cup on ($55)

Some of us have dirt from the Marlins infield when they won the World Series at Yankee Stadium in 2003. Don’t judge. It is not encased in crystal.

VARIOUS TRINKETS (various pricing)

If you are looking to remember the Stanley Cup championship for years to come on your Christmas tree, the Panthers store certainly has you covered.

There are all kinds of different ornaments — even a jumbo-sized championship ring that can hang from a very strong branch.

You can also use some of the different key chains or travel tags that are embossed with the team and Stanley Cup logos.

No one will know the difference.

STANLEY CUP CHAMPION HOODIE ($95)

Wear what the players, coaches and staff wear around the rink (sometimes) with the official Stanley Cup championship hoodie.

Not much to explain here.

It’s a sweatshirt with a hood on it. And it says Stanley Cup champions on it.

Looks sharp though.

STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONSHIP BANNER ($85)

This is not the real Stanley Cup championship banner.

That one hangs from the rafters at center ice in Sunrise.

But this one would look good somewhere in your house, too.

Perhaps behind that ginormous Tkachuk bobblehead.

Have a great holiday season everyone!

