Florida Panthers Honored at White House, Give Trump Stanley Cup Rings

The Florida Panthers were back at the White House on Thursday to be honored by President Donald Trump for their 2025 Stanley Cup championship.

The ceremony in the East Room lasted about 18 minutes with Trump taking the team into the Oval Office for a private tour.

Seth Jones handed Trump with a pair of Florida Stanley Cup championship rings; Sasha Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk also gave Trump a gold stick and a No. 47 Panthers jersey.

“We hope to be back here next year,’’ Tkachuk said, wearing a red tie and a blue suit like most of his teammates and front office members up on the risers.

In his speech, Trump mentioned a number of players including Sam Reinhart, Sam Bennett, Aaron Ekblad, Brad Marchand, and Sergei Bobrovsky.

“Unbelievable team, unbelievable athletes, unbelievable players,” Trump said of the Panthers. “These men are responsible for the greatest feats in Panthers franchise history. Beyond that, you compare them to some of the greatest hockey teams ever.’’

Owner Vinnie Viola, a close friend of Trump’s who was nominated to be Secretary of the Army early in Trump’s first term, said his team was honored to be at the White House.

“I speak on behalf of every Florida Panthers fan all over the world,’’ Viola said. “We’re not going to stop. We’re not going to stop.’’

Trump, as he is known to do, strayed off saluting the Panthers at times to delve into politics mentioning a number of topics including gas prices as well as his claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

He also brought up the unrest in Minnesota and that he has the power of the U.S. military behind him.

“What’s going on in Minnesota,’’ Trump said, “we’re taking out some of the worst criminals in the world are being taken out of our country. Murderers, drug dealers. We have the best crime numbers we’ve ever had.’’

After leaving the White House, the Panthers were scheduled to fly to Raleigh, N.C., where they play the Hurricanes on Friday night.

ON DECK: GAME No. 46

FLORIDA PANTHERS at CAROLINA HURRICANES