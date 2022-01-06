Connect with us

Huby Hart? Florida Panthers Jonathan Huberdeau makes case for MVP

2 hours ago

Florida panthers huberdeau
Jonathan Huberdeau came into Wednesday fourth in the NHL in scoring with 42 points and the Florida Panthers star is playing his way into NHL MVP consideration. // Photo courtesy @FlaPanthers

In the second game of the season, Jonathan Huberdeau became the first player to score 500 points in a Florida Panthers uniform.

Now, 600 looks like a real possibility for Huberdeau by the end of this season if things go his way.

That is just one of the many stats which show how good he has been this season.

“He’s a really good player, he’s been here for a long time and you can see why he’s so good,” Anton Lundell said.

“You just look at him and you’re enjoying everything you see.”

