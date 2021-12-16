Connect with us

The FHN Morning Skate: Panthers and Kings getting postponed?

Published

8 hours ago

on

Florida panthers

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers appear to have at least another couple of players going into Covid protocol which leaves tonight’s game against the Los Angeles Kings in jeopardy of being played.

At today’s morning skate, the Panthers had 12 healthy skaters — Mason Marchment is not ready to go — with reinforcements coming down from Charlotte.

Which players (and how many) are not known.

Anyway, if the Panthers and Kings do play, it appears Sergei Bobrovsky will be in net.

Stay tuned.

