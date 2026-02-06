Florida Panthers Limp into Break. They Need to Sprint Coming Out of It

If the Florida Panthers are going to extend their playoff streak to seven seasons — and try to defend the Stanley Cup for a third straight year — they have 25 games left and a lot of ground to make up.

It certainly is not looking good.

Not after Thursday night’s pre-Olympic finale in Tampa.

The Panthers certainly gave it their all against a Tampa Bay Lightning squad that just does not lose anymore these days.

The Lightning go into its Olympic break with wins in 19 of 21 and points in 20 of those games.

Those are absurd numbers.

The Lightning, at least right now, are no longer the problem of the Panthers.

Tampa Bay’s 6-1 win on Thursday gave the Bolts a 3-1 series win.

Of the final 25 games, the Panthers will not have to contend with the Lightning any more.

That really is of little consolation.

Panthers coach Paul Maurice, who was tossed by the officials after he probably said a few things we would not print on this here family website, has been vocal about a schedule the league came up with in order to cram in a three-week stoppage so its best players can play in the Milan games.

We get all that. The Olympics should be great.

But this schedule has been something brutal to contend with.

And, if Maurice wasn’t happy before, he certainly will not be when his team comes back.

Florida, right now, is at 61 points and trails the Boston Bruins by eight points for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Panthers will have to win, at least 18 of those final 25 games and get a couple odd loser-points along the way.

With 50 points available, the Panthers need 37 to get to 98 points.

Even that may not be enough.

The Panthers will also have to make that type of incredible run under some seriously adverse conditions.

Maurice will gather his team on the ice sometime around Feb. 21 for a few practice sessions to get ready for the sprint to the finish.

Of course, a good portion of the 10 players who are going to the Olympics will probably still by in Italy.

But, with 25 games in 49 days to close things out, Maurice is going to get whatever practice time he can.

There will be no time for practice, not when his team will be playing, basically, every other day.

At best, of course.

The Panthers come out of the break with a home back-to-back against Toronto and Buffalo, two of the teams Florida is trying to catch.

There will be no room for error when the Panthers get back.

Points squandered against the likes of the Rangers, Jets, and Blues are in the past and cannot be repeated.

The good news for the Panthers is some of their injured players like Seth Jones, Dmitry Kulikov, and Jonah Gadjovich will be coming back soon.

The bad news came in the third when backup goalie Daniil Tarasov appeared to sustain a groin injury after getting hit hard into the net by one of his teammates.

Tarasov had to be helped off the ice and into the room.

It did not look good.

Playing as many games as the Panthers will in such a short manner of time likely means more injuries are coming.

And that will not help.

ON DECK: NHL WINTER OLYMPIC BREAK

NEXT GAME — No. 58

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS at FLORIDA PANTHERS