Maple Leafs Score Three Quick Ones, Drill Panthers in Toronto

It took a while for the Florida Panthers to get going Tuesday night in Toronto, and by the time they did, the Maple Leafs were already in complete control of things.

Toronto scored three goals within a span of just over 5 minutes between the first and second periods and rolled to a 4-1 win.

The Leafs appear to have something going on these days and extended their point streak to seven games (5-0-2).

Florida does not, going 3-4-1 since rallying to beat Carolina on Dec. 19.

It appeared as Florida and Toronto would go into the break with a scoreless tie, only the Leafs came up the ice off a passing clinic and got a Easton Cowan goal from the doorstep with 24 seconds left in the period.

Matthew Knies made it 2-0 just 42 seconds into the second period — allowing Auston Matthews to break it open at 4:01.

Down 3-0, the Panthers had consecutive power play chances to open the third but failed to score on Joseph Woll after getting six shots on goal.

Woll had 17 saves in the third and 30 overall — Carter Verhaeghe scored Florida’s lone goal by banking it off Woll’s back with a sweet shot from behind the net in the third.

Sergei Bobrovsky ended with 19 saves and kept the Panthers in it — stopping Matthews on a full breakaway in the first when it was still a scoreless game.

NOTES: PANTHERS AT MAPLE LEAFS

After a couple of hits to his lower body late in the second, Brad Marchand did not come out for the third period. Paul Maurice said postgame it was his decision to pull Marchand due to the forward dealing with some lingering issues.

GOALS OF THE GAME

Leafs 1, Panthers 0 (19:36 1st): Toronto ends the first period with a pretty goal, moving up the ice at a rapid pace with Nick Robertson finding Easton Cowan in front of the net.

The Leafs keep things going with an opening-minute goal in the second, Matthew Knies deflecting a shot from Troy Stecher.

Auston Matthews gets another one, this one from the slot on a sharp cross-ice pass from Knies through traffic.

Carter Verhaeghe fires off a shot from below the goal line and banks the puck off of Joseph Woll.

Bobby McMann gets the finale.

FHN’S 3 STARS

1. Joseph Woll , Toronto

, Toronto 2. Matthew Knies , Toronto

, Toronto 3. Auston Matthews, Toronto

ON DECK: GAME No. 43