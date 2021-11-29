Fan favorite Ryan Lomberg happy to stay with Florida Panthers

Upon signing with the Florida Panthers as a free agent in 2020, one promise Ryan Lomberg made was “what they see in me is what they’ll get every day. … I want to show them I am worth the opportunity and the contract. I’ll do anything I can do to help the team win.”

Lomberg kept his word.

Even though he did not play every game last year — or this one — the work he did on and off the ice never changed whether he was in or out of the lineup.

Lomberg’s infectious attitude never wavered regardless of if he was in the starting lineup or on the taxi squad working toward getting back into the game rotation.

The Panthers noticed.

They noticed all of it.