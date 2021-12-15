Connect with us

Florida Panthers power play goes dark in 8-2 loss to Ottawa | FHN+

Florida panthers
Florida Panthers star defenseman Aaron Ekblad was not real happy in discussing his team’s shocking 8-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night in Sunrise. // Photo @GeorgeRichards

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers got six power play chances Tuesday in what could, without much hyperbole, be described as an embarrassing 8-2 home loss against the Ottawa Senators.

If you are good at reading comprehension, you can probably figure out how Florida did on those power play chances.

Simply put: Not good.

Florida went 0-6 while carrying the man advantage, the most glaring stat in a game that — at least when it came to how the Panthers performed — was pretty ugly.

“It doesn’t feel good, for sure,” Aaron Ekblad said. “We have got to find a way to find confidence, play well with the puck. We can do it 5-on-5, we don’t need to do it 5-on-5, so I don’t know what it is.

“I know, personally, I think I should be better on the power play, and we’ll leave it at that.”

