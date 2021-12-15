FHN+
Florida Panthers power play goes dark in 8-2 loss to Ottawa | FHN+
- 0share
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment
- Subscribe to FHN+
SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers got six power play chances Tuesday in what could, without much hyperbole, be described as an embarrassing 8-2 home loss against the Ottawa Senators.
If you are good at reading comprehension, you can probably figure out how Florida did on those power play chances.
Simply put: Not good.
Florida went 0-6 while carrying the man advantage, the most glaring stat in a game that — at least when it came to how the Panthers performed — was pretty ugly.
“It doesn’t feel good, for sure,” Aaron Ekblad said. “We have got to find a way to find confidence, play well with the puck. We can do it 5-on-5, we don’t need to do it 5-on-5, so I don’t know what it is.
“I know, personally, I think I should be better on the power play, and we’ll leave it at that.”
- 0share
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment
- Subscribe to FHN+