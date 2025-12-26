FHN Florida Panthers Mailbag: Marchand’s Start, Tkachuk at Winter Classic?

The timeframe for the FHN Florida Panthers Mailbag was a little shorter this time around what with Christmas and such.

But what a response!

There is a lot going on with the Panthers right now, and there are quite a few questions surrounding them.

We had more than a couple of questions about the injury situation — including whether Matthew Tkachuk could be in the lineup a week from now when the Panthers play host to the Rangers at the Miami Winter Classic.

Lot of good stuff. Thanks for the entries.

I hope everyone had a nice Christmas and you are enjoying your holiday season.

Hockey is back on Saturday.

But first, on to the latest edition of the FHN Florida Panthers Mailbag:

Did anyone really know that Marchand was THIS good before we got him? Is this the year the league finally acknowledges Maurice and gives him the Jack Adams? — Cats and Oilers

They knew he was good, his entire body of work in the NHL has shown that.

But this?

No. I do not think anyone with the Panthers expected 20 goals before the midway point of the season.