#AskFHN Mailbag
FHN Florida Panthers Mailbag: Marchand’s Start, Tkachuk at Winter Classic?
- shares
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment
- Subscribe to FHN+
The timeframe for the FHN Florida Panthers Mailbag was a little shorter this time around what with Christmas and such.
But what a response!
There is a lot going on with the Panthers right now, and there are quite a few questions surrounding them.
We had more than a couple of questions about the injury situation — including whether Matthew Tkachuk could be in the lineup a week from now when the Panthers play host to the Rangers at the Miami Winter Classic.
Lot of good stuff. Thanks for the entries.
I hope everyone had a nice Christmas and you are enjoying your holiday season.
Hockey is back on Saturday.
But first, on to the latest edition of the FHN Florida Panthers Mailbag:
Did anyone really know that Marchand was THIS good before we got him? Is this the year the league finally acknowledges Maurice and gives him the Jack Adams? — Cats and Oilers
They knew he was good, his entire body of work in the NHL has shown that.
But this?
No. I do not think anyone with the Panthers expected 20 goals before the midway point of the season.
- shares
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment
- Subscribe to FHN+